Vudu Is Slashing Prices on ‘Friday the 13th’ and More Horror Films All Weekend

Slasher superfans can celebrate Halloween in May. To toast today’s unlucky date, Vudu is slicing prices on the original Friday the 13th films and other scary movies throughout the weekend.

The Fandango-owned video-on-demand platform’s deal ends at midnight PT today and includes the digital HDX collection of Friday the 13th for $13, so movie lovers are getting all eight movies in 4K HD (a value of more than $100). If you miss out on today’s deal, Vudu’s ongoing Slasher Sale extends through Sunday and includes over 200 thrillers, slashers and chillers to rent or buy for $3 and up.

Expect horror classics and bloodbath franchises such as Psycho, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Nightmare on Elm Street, Hostel, American Psycho, Joy Ride, Wrong Turn, Sinister, Happy Death Day and many others. Teen horror enthusiasts can get all three Scream movies and the I Know What You Did Last Summer trilogy, while sci-fi fans can shop The Predator and Jason X.

Other films include Midsommar, The Cabin in the Woods, The Witch, the entire Chucky series, The Last House on the Left, Ichi the Killer, season one of the Heathers TV series and more.

Original screenwriter Victor Miller recently won back domestic rights to the Friday the 13th franchise. While it remains to be seen who owns the iconic hockey-masked villain in Hollywood, Jason Voorhees fans can add to their digital film collections and check out all of the deals over at Vudu here.