Wallis Annenberg to Be Honored at Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon

Well-known philanthropist Wallis Annenberg has been selected to receive a humanitarian award from Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai at the organization’s spring luncheon.

Scheduled for April 20, the event will be hosted by TV journalist Wendy Burch inside the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills. Hammer Museum director Ann Philbin has been tapped to present Annenberg with the honor. The program will also spotlight a spring fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus as curated by Catherine Bloom.

Per the Women’s Guild, Annenberg has been singled out for “her innovative decades-long philanthropic work with the Annenberg Foundation.” Her charitable efforts have been spread across such fields as education, arts, culture, medical research, environmental stewardship, social justice and animal welfare and more. Per her official website, the foundation launched in 1989 and has since been dedicated to “addressing the critical issues of our time.”

She has served as chairman of the foundation since 2009. During her tenure, her philanthropy has impacted more than 2,700 nonprofits. She’s also well known in the Los Angeles area for hubs of activity, whether it be the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills or the newest vision, the Wallis Annenberg GenSpace in Koreatown, which will “reimagine what senior life can look like.”

Annenberg serves on numerous boards, including L.A.’s Museum of Contemporary Art, the California Science Center, the Music Center and the Performing Arts Center, L.A. Philharmonic, L.A. County Museum of Art, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

For more than 60 years, Women’s Guild has supported healthcare through research and innovation. Women’s Guild members have raised more than $70 million in support of Cedars-Sinai’s work. The current endeavor is the Women’s Guild Neurology Project led by Dr. Nancy L. Sicotte, an initiative that supports research and education for the understanding and treatment of neurological disorders such as stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, dementias, epilepsy and migraines.