Walton Goggins Shares His Favorite Sparkling Wines for New Year’s Eve

When you’re looking to spread holiday cheer, it’s best to start with some toast — the kind that involves lifting a champagne flute. But with wine store shelves teeming with the stuff this time of year, you’ve got some serious decisions to make. Walton Goggins is here to help. When it comes to sparkling wine, the Righteous Gemstones star admits to being an equal opportunity imbiber, enjoying everything from haute champagnes to affordable proseccos. In fact, he’s most satisfied combining prosecco with his own Mulholland Gin into a French 75 cocktail. “I’m less haughty and more naughty,” he tells THR. “The average drinker isn’t overly fussy, they just want what tastes good. That’s me. Because let’s be real: Bubbles are bubbles — unless you’re scuba diving!”

LA GIOIOSA PROSECCO “La Gioiosa (‘The Joyous’) includes flavors of fresh apples, dried earth and an accent of chalk. Enjoy it with a bowl of steamed clams … or a French 75.” $19, wine.com

ANDREOLA PROSECCO “Floral and fruity with an elegant structure and a lingering fine perlage, this prosecco is a steal at its price. Ideal as an aperitif and lovely throughout the meal, including dessert.” $20, garnetwine.com

GELIDA BLANC DE BLANCS CAVA “Salty flavors of orange and nectarine finish up on a smooth finish, with no bite or fight. Enjoy this exceptional cava now. Cellars be damned!” $23, wine.com

KRUG GRAND CUVÉE “When I’m going French — and fancy — it’s got to be Krug. The 170th edition was built around the 2014 harvest. They call it ‘the most generous expression of champagne.’ If you’re willing to share it with friends this holiday season, you’re most generous, indeed.” $286, wallywine.com

This story first appeared in the Dec. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.