Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink.

Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a cocktail around the city. Holiday drinking in L.A. hits different, contends Goggins, given that even in December, temperatures can spike. “Instead of having to drink warm drinks to shake out the cold,” he says, “we get to drink cold drinks to cool us down from the heat.” Below, he shares some of his preferred winter watering holes in and around town for making spirits bright.

Capri Club

The Hot Toddy (with rye, spiced pear liqueur, Montenegro, lemon, etc.) from Capri Club. COURTESY OF SUBJECT

“East L.A.’s favorite neighborhood bar is also an Eagle Rock institution. This year, it was remodeled and relaunched as an aperitivo bar. Head in around the holidays and you can expect festive decor, delicious Negronis and my personal favorite cocktail: a peppermint mocha espresso martini.” 4604 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock; capriclublosangeles.com

Idle Hour

“This historical monument — shaped like a massive barrel — was reintroduced to the Valley in 2015, following a 44-year hiatus. It’s a throwback to the dawning of L.A.’s car culture and the vernacular architecture that defined the era. On Dec. 10, they’re throwing their annual Harry Potter-themed Yule Ball, with a portion of cocktail proceeds going to The Trevor Project.” 4824 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood; idlehourbar.com

Melrose Umbrella Co.

“This craft cocktail staple is a joy throughout the calendar year. But it’s particularly appealing in winter. A fun and lively atmosphere is amplified by a cozy fireplace and festive decorations. Expect delicious rum eggnog, a holiday mulled wine and an array of seasonally appropriate cocktails including a Mulholland Mule.” 7465 Melrose Ave., Fairfax District; melroseumbrellaco.com

Etta

A Fromage Noir cocktail (made with gin and goat cheese) from Etta. COURTESY OF SUBJECT

“Located inside the year-old Shay Hotel, this is the ideal locale for a holiday gathering with co-workers, friends and family alike. Expect excellent hospitality, delicious food and festive cocktails.” 8801 Washington Blvd., Culver City; ettarestaurant.com

Manuela

“Located in the Hauser & Wirth [art] complex of downtown Los Angeles, Manuela unites chef, farmer and artist to create an authentic and original food and beverage experience.” 907 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles Arts District; manuela-la.com

