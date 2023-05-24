Inside Warner Bros. Discovery and Air Mail’s Starry Cannes Party With Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Warner Bros. Discovery and Air Mail party in Cap d'Antibes, France during the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery packed in the stars for studio’s 100th anniversary celebration at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening, even if the party itself, co-hosted by Air Mail, was a glamorous yet subdued affair.

Celebrities still came out to toast WB’s centenary at Cannes fete mainstay Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc with Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Statham with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, John C. Reilly, Paul Dano, Eva Longoria, Rebel Wilson, pop star Sting and filmmaker wife Trudie Styler, The Weeknd, Eva Longoria, Tom Hanks, Adrien Body, Ari Emanuel, Charlotte Casiraghi, Fan Bingbing, Irina Shayk, Daphne Guinness, Jeremy O.Harris, Ivy Getty and Boy George among the VIPs spotted.

Scorsese arrived with a toddler — later identified as his grandchild — and De Niro with partner Tiffany Chen. Several actors from HBO’s new series The Idol, which had its world premiere at the fest, also turned up for the bash, among them Lily-Rose Depp, Hank Azaria, Troye Sivan, Hari Nef and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the latter of whom was spotted chatting with Sting by the ice cream bar, trying to entice the British pop star to indulge (though he didn’t).

Atmosphere inside the Warner Bros. Discovery and Air Mail party. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Guests arrived to trays of Dom Pérignon followed by cocktails in La Rotonde just as the sun began to set complete with photo opportunities in front of a vintage Renault Estefette, courtesy of Piedaterre, reimagined as an Air Mail and Warner Bros “staff car” parked just outside the entrance. Inside, in the dinning room, tables were decorated with custom built lamp shades featuring artwork from iconic Warner Bros. films, from The Exorcist to Casablanca to Elvis.

After a meal of tomato ravioli, thinly sliced John Dory and stuffed zucchini flowers, with homemade Snickers bars for dessert, guests descended to the Eden-Roc, and to the party proper, with DJ Stretch Armstrong on the decks spinning disco and dance hits from the ’70s and ’80s.

David Zaslav and Graydon Carter. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The WB C-suite was also out in force, with HBO boss Casey Bloys making the rounds and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav starring down on the festivities from his perch on a balcony above the dancefloor. Below, the du Cap pool was lit with a video projections of Warner Bros classics on a loop, from Ben Hur and The Wizard of Oz to The Matrix and It. The event never got too wild, however, and it was half-empty by midnight.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Atmosphere inside the Warner Bros. Discovery and Air Mail party. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images