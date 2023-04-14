Emmy-Winning Series ‘100 Foot Wave’ Returns — Here’s When to Soak Up Season 2 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

This story was created in paid partnership with HBO Max.

Record-breaking surf pioneer Garrett McNamara and his fellow world-class athletes chase the biggest waves in the world in season two of .

The HBO original series premieres on April 16 on HBO and will stream simultaneously on HBO Max (which will be rebranded to Max starting May 23). The new season will be accompanied by a podcast hosted by Nicole McNamara.

HBO Max Subscription $10 and up monthly Buy now

Led by an award-winning cinematography team that includes director Chris Smith and executive producer Joe Lewis (who is an Oscar away from EGOT status), the Emmy-winning documentary series follows professional big-wave surfers “GMAC” McNamara, Justine Dupont, C.J. Macias, Kai Lenny, newcomer António Laureano and others at the beginning of the season in Nazaré, Portugal, with stops in Hawaii and California. In the wake of Hurricane Epsilon, the European village’s coast promises massive swells that attract no shortage of competition and adrenaline-pumping action. It’s also where McNamara secured two Guinness World Records for catching the largest waves: first in 2011 with a 78-foot wave, then in 2013 for one that measured 100 feet.

“There’s 30,000 people on the cliff. There’s more ego, there’s more hype, there’s more fame, and that all leads to one breaking point,” says Nic Von Rupp in the season two trailer.

Filled with breathtaking aerial and underwater footage, the new episodes span from the ’20/’21 and ’21/’22 seasons and sees surfers “continue to push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies. The one constant for these extreme athletes is contending with the highs and lows of their perilous and unpredictable lifestyle in which every big wave has the potential to write a dramatic new chapter in their personal stories.”

Below, find out how to watch the series with and without cable.

How to Watch 100 Foot Wave Season 2: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule

100 Foot Wave airs on HBO and streams simultaneously on HBO Max on April 16 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The second season spans six episodes and new ones premiere every Sunday, and the finale will be released on May 21.

A subscription is required to stream the series on HBO Max, and plans are $10 monthly for the ad-supported option or $16 per month for the ad-free tier. Annual plans are $100 to $150, or a 16 to 20 percent discount off monthly billing. On May 23, the streamer will also add an “Ultimate” ad-free package with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound for $20 per month ($200 per year).

HBO Max Subscription $10 and up monthly Buy now

Both packages include access to award-winning series and original shows including House of the Dragon, Euphoria and The White Lotus; the Oscar-nominated films Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin; and more.

HBO is available on traditional cable, but if you prefer to cut the cord, you can watch 100 Foot Wave on live TV streaming services that offer the channel, including Prime Video ($15 monthly plus the cost of Prime membership) and Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up per month plus add-on fee).