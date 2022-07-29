Emmys 2022: Where to Watch All of the Nominated TV Series Online

Brian Cox in 'Succession,' Jung Ho-yeon in 'Squid Game,' Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso,' Lily James in 'Pam & Tommy'

The 2022 Emmy Awards are Monday, Sept. 12, and TV fans have plenty of time to catch up on all of the nominated series before then. The show will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and cord cutters can stream the awards live on Peacock.

HBO earned the most nominations with 108 total nods, including for Succession (25 noms), White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Euphoria (16), Barry (14) and Curb Your Enthusiasm (4). Netflix was the second top-nominated platform at 105 nods, including for the record-breaking Squid Game, Ozark, Stranger Things. Other streamers up for awards include Hulu for Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick and Pam & Tommy; Apple TV+ for Ted Lasso and The Morning Show; and Amazon Prime Video for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Ahead, find out where to stream 2022 Emmy nominees for best drama series; best comedy series; best limited/anthology series; best reality competition program; and best TV movie; see the full list of nominated shows at Emmys.com.

Succession

Nominations: Best drama series, best actor in a drama series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong), best supporting actress in a drama series (J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook), best supporting actor in a drama series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden), best guest actress in a drama series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter), best guest actor in a drama series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgard)

Where to watch Succession online: Stream on HBO Max (subscription required, $10 and up monthly); buy for $4 per episode or $29 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu

Ted Lasso

Nominations: Best comedy series, best actor in a comedy series (Jason Sudeikis), best supporting actress in a comedy series (Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham), best supporting actor in a comedy series (Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed), best guest actress in a comedy series (Harriet Walter), best guest actor in a comedy series (James Lance, Sam Richardson)

Where to watch Ted Lasso online: Stream on Apple TV+ (subscription required, $5 monthly)

The White Lotus

Nominations: Best limited or anthology series; best actor in a limited series, movie or anthology (Colin Firth); best supporting actress in a limited series, movie or anthology (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney); best supporting actor in a limited series, movie or anthology (Steve Zahn)

Where to watch The White Lotus online: Stream on HBO Max; buy for $4 per episode or $17-$23 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes

Hacks

Nominations: Best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Jean Smart), best supporting actress in a comedy series (Hannah Einbinder), best guest actress in a comedy series (Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom, Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson), best guest actor in a comedy series (Christopher McDonald)

Where to watch Hacks online: Stream on HBO Max; buy for $23 on iTunes

Only Murders in the Building

Nominations: Best comedy series, best actor in a comedy series (Steve Martin, Martin Short), best guest actress in a comedy series (Jane Lynch), best guest actor in a comedy series (Nathan Lane)

Where to watch Only Murders in the Building online: Stream on Hulu (subscription required, $7 and up monthly)

Euphoria

Nominations: Best drama series, best actress in a drama series (Zendaya), best supporting actress in a drama series (Sydney Sweeney), best guest actress in a drama series (Martha Kelly)

Where to watch Euphoria online: Stream on HBO Max (subscription required, $10 and up monthly); buy for $20-$23 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or Vudu

Barry

Nominations: Best comedy series, best actor in a comedy series (Bill Hader), best supporting actor in a comedy series (Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler)

Where to watch Barry online: Stream on HBO Max; buy for $3 per episode or $15-$20 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes ($25 for seasons one and two)

Dopesick

Nominations: Best limited or anthology series; best actor in a limited series, movie or anthology (Michael Keaton); best supporting actress in a limited series, movie or anthology (Mare Winningham); best supporting actor in a limited series, movie or anthology (Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg)

Where to watch Dopesick online: Stream on Hulu

Severance

Nominations: Best drama series, best actor in a drama series (Adam Scott), best supporting actress in a drama series (Patricia Arquette), best supporting actor in a drama series (John Turturro, Christopher Walken)

Where to watch Severance online: Stream on Apple TV+ (subscription required, $5 monthly)

Squid Game

Nominations: Best drama series, best actor in a drama series (Lee Jung-jae), best supporting actress in a drama series (Jung Ho-yeon), best supporting actor in a drama series (Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-soo), best guest actress in a drama series (Lee You-mi)

Where to watch Squid Game online: Stream on Netflix (subscription required, $10-$20 monthly)

Ozark

Nominations: Best drama series, best actress in a drama series (Laura Linney), best actor in a drama series (Jason Bateman), best supporting actress in a drama series (Julia Garner), best guest actor in a drama series (Tom Pelphrey)

Where to watch Ozark online: Stream on Netflix

Stranger Things

Nominations: Best drama series

Where to watch Stranger Things online: Stream on Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nominations: Best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Rachel Brosnahan), best supporting actress in a comedy series (Alex Borstein), best supporting actor in a comedy series (Tony Shalhoub)

Where to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online: Stream on Amazon Prime Video (free with Prime membership, $139 annually or $15 monthly)

Pam & Tommy

Nominations: Best limited or anthology series; best actor in a limited series, movie or anthology (Sebastian Stan); best actress in a limited series, movie or anthology (Lily James); best supporting actor in a limited series, movie or anthology (Seth Rogen)

Where to watch Pam & Tommy online: Stream on Hulu

Yellowjackets

Nominations: Best drama series, best actress in a drama series (Melanie Lynskey), best supporting actress in a drama series (Christina Ricci)

Where to watch Yellowjackets online: Stream on Showtime (subscription required, $11 monthly); buy for $3 per episode or $19-$25 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu

Better Call Saul

Nominations: Best drama series, best actor in a drama series (Bob Odenkirk), best supporting actress in a drama series (Rhea Seehorn)

Where to watch Better Call Saul online: Stream on AMC+ (also available through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu, Sling); buy for $3 per episode or $25 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes

Killing Eve

Nominations: Best actress in a drama series (Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh)

Where to watch Killing Eve online: Stream on BBC America (cable subscription required) or AMC+ (channel also available through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu, Sling); buy for $3 per episode or $10-$20 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu

The Morning Show

Nominations: Best actress in a drama series (Reese Witherspoon), best supporting actor in a drama series (Billy Crudup), best guest actress in a drama series (Marcia Gay Harden)

Where to watch The Morning Show online: Stream on Apple TV+

Abbott Elementary

Nominations: Best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Quinta Brunson), best supporting actress in a comedy series (Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph), best supporting actor in a comedy series (Tyler James Williams)

Where to watch Abbott Elementary online: Stream on the ABC app (cable subscription required), HBO Max (starting Aug. 20) or Hulu; buy for $3 per episode or $25 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes ($60 for seasons 1-11)

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Nominations: Best comedy series

Where to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm online: Stream on HBO Max; buy for $3 per episode or $10-$25 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes

What We Do in the Shadows

Nominations: Best comedy series

Where to watch What We Do in the Shadows online: Stream on Hulu; buy for $3 per episode or $15-$20 on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu

The Dropout

Nominations: Best limited or anthology series; best actress in a limited series, movie or anthology (Amanda Seyfreid)

Where to watch The Dropout online: Stream on Hulu

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Nominations: Best television movie

Where to watch Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers online: Stream on Disney+ (subscription required, $8 monthly)

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Nominations: Best television movie

Where to watch Ray Donovan: The Movie online: Stream on Showtime (channel also available through Hulu and Amazon Prime Video); buy for $10 on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

Nominations: Best television movie

Where to watch The Hunt for QAnon online: Stream on Paramount+ (channel also available through Amazon Prime Video); rent for $4 or buy for $10 on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes

The Survivor

Nominations: Best television movie

Where to watch The Survivor online: Stream on HBO Max

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Nominations: Best television movie

Where to watch Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas online: Stream on the Roku channel (free); buy for $10 on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes

The Amazing Race

Nominations: Best reality competition program

Where to watch The Amazing Race online: Stream on CBS (cable TV subscription required), Hulu or Paramount+ (channel also available through Amazon Prime Video); buy for $2-$3 per episode or $9-$20 per season on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nominations: Best reality competition program

Where to watch Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls online: Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Nailed It!

Nominations: Best reality competition program, best host for a reality or competition program (Nicole Byer)

Where to watch Nailed It! online: Stream on Netfix

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Nominations: Best reality competition program, best host for a reality or competition program (RuPaul)

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online: Stream on Hulu (seasons 4 to 9), Paramount+ (channel also available through Amazon Prime Video); buy for $2-$3 per episode or $15-$20 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes

Top Chef

Nominations: Best reality competition program, best host for a reality or competition program (Padme Lakshmi)

Where to watch Top Chef online: Stream on Peacock (subscription required, $5-$10 monthly) and Hulu (seasons 1 to 18 only); buy for $2-$3 per episode or $20-$25 per season on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes

The Voice

Nominations: Best reality competition program

Where to watch The Voice online: Stream on NBC (cable TV subscription required) or Peacock