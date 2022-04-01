Where to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards Online

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.

After being postponed due to the omicron variant, the 64th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday. Trevor Noah for the second consecutive year will host music’s biggest night, which will be broadcast on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Up for a golden gramophone for best new artist are Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie; and best new album nods go to Jon Batiste’s “We Are,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale,” Justin Bieber’s “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Doja Cat’s “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” and Kanye West’s “Donda.”

The Recording Academy announced a slew of changes to the nomination process and categories for this year’s ceremony. New recognitions include best global performance and best música urbana album, bringing the total of awards to 86; and six craft categories will be consolidated into presentation or production fields nominations.

General and genre nominations will “now be determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of Recording Academy voting members,” and the Academy is reducing the number of genre field categories from 15 to 10 to “[ensure] music creators are voting in the categories in which they are most knowledgeable and qualified,” per the organization.

This year’s festivities are being produced with an inclusion rider — part of the organization’s #ChangeMusic initiative — to “ensure equity and inclusion at every level of the event’s production.”

Ahead, find out how to watch the 64th Grammys online and see who’s nominated in the top categories.

Grammys 2022: Red Carpet, Pre-Show and Ceremony Date and Time

The 2022 Grammys will air live on CBS and on demand on Paramount+ on Sunday, April 3, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. PT/8 to 11:30 p.m. ET. The premiere ceremony — where over 70 awards across classical, jazz, R&B, global music and other genres will be given — will be livestreamed on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Who Is Performing at the 2022 Grammys?

Nominated artists Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

If you have cable, you can watch the 2022 Grammys on your local CBS channel or livestream the ceremony online by logging into your TV provider account at CBS.com.

Those without cable can watch the Grammys with a subscription to ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+ or other online TV streaming services that offer access to CBS. You’ll need a smart TV or another device that supports apps, or you can plug a streaming stick or device (such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku) into your television.

Read on below to see which live TV streaming services offer CBS.

FuboTV Stream live and on-demand from over 100 cable channels (including CBS) with a FuboTV subscription. Plans start at $70 per month for the Pro package and $80 monthly for the Elite option. A free seven-day trial is available to new subscribers.

FuboTV Subscription $5 and up monthly Buy now

Hulu with Live TV The streaming on-demand video platform's live TV option includes CBS and starts at $70 per month for the ad-supported option or $76 monthly for the ad-free plan. The subscription includes Disney+ and ESPN+ as well as access to Hulu original content such as The Kardashians, The Handmaid's Tale, Pam & Tommy and more.

Hulu with Live TV Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

Paramount+ Subscribers of the streamer can watch the music ceremony live on CBS. Packages are $5 per month for the Essential plan that includes ads or $10 monthly for the Premium option that has limited ads on select content and live TV shows. New customers who sign up for the seven-day trial can watch the Grammys for free during that period.

Paramount+ Subscription $5 and up monthly Buy now

YouTube TV The popular video platform's live TV service offers access to over 85 networks, including your local ABC channel. Monthly subscriptions start at $65, but new subscribers can get a deal right now for $55 per month for the first three months.

YouTube TV Subscription $65 and up monthly Buy now

Who Are the 2022 Grammy Nominees?

Ahead, see who’s nominated for the major categories as well as in pop, rap, R&B, blues, country, reggae, jazz and global music, and check out the full list of Grammy nominations here.

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Best Music Video

“Shot In The Dark,” AC/DC

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside, Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul, Various Artists

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business,” Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon, Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something To Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance