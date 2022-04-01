Where to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards Online

- Share this article on Facebook
After being postponed due to the omicron variant, the 64th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday. Trevor Noah for the second consecutive year will host music’s biggest night, which will be broadcast on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Up for a golden gramophone for best new artist are Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie; and best new album nods go to Jon Batiste’s “We Are,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale,” Justin Bieber’s “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Doja Cat’s “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” and Kanye West’s “Donda.”
The Recording Academy announced a slew of changes to the nomination process and categories for this year’s ceremony. New recognitions include best global performance and best música urbana album, bringing the total of awards to 86; and six craft categories will be consolidated into presentation or production fields nominations.
General and genre nominations will “now be determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of Recording Academy voting members,” and the Academy is reducing the number of genre field categories from 15 to 10 to “[ensure] music creators are voting in the categories in which they are most knowledgeable and qualified,” per the organization.
This year’s festivities are being produced with an inclusion rider — part of the organization’s #ChangeMusic initiative — to “ensure equity and inclusion at every level of the event’s production.”
Ahead, find out how to watch the 64th Grammys online and see who’s nominated in the top categories.
Grammys 2022: Red Carpet, Pre-Show and Ceremony Date and Time
The 2022 Grammys will air live on CBS and on demand on Paramount+ on Sunday, April 3, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. PT/8 to 11:30 p.m. ET. The premiere ceremony — where over 70 awards across classical, jazz, R&B, global music and other genres will be given — will be livestreamed on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.
Who Is Performing at the 2022 Grammys?
Nominated artists Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online
If you have cable, you can watch the 2022 Grammys on your local CBS channel or livestream the ceremony online by logging into your TV provider account at CBS.com.
Those without cable can watch the Grammys with a subscription to ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+ or other online TV streaming services that offer access to CBS. You’ll need a smart TV or another device that supports apps, or you can plug a streaming stick or device (such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku) into your television.
Read on below to see which live TV streaming services offer CBS.
FuboTV Stream live and on-demand from over 100 cable channels (including CBS) with a FuboTV subscription. Plans start at $70 per month for the Pro package and $80 monthly for the Elite option. A free seven-day trial is available to new subscribers.
Hulu with Live TV The streaming on-demand video platform’s live TV option includes CBS and starts at $70 per month for the ad-supported option or $76 monthly for the ad-free plan. The subscription includes Disney+ and ESPN+ as well as access to Hulu original content such as The Kardashians, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pam & Tommy and more.
Paramount+ Subscribers of the streamer can watch the music ceremony live on CBS. Packages are $5 per month for the Essential plan that includes ads or $10 monthly for the Premium option that has limited ads on select content and live TV shows. New customers who sign up for the seven-day trial can watch the Grammys for free during that period.
YouTube TV The popular video platform’s live TV service offers access to over 85 networks, including your local ABC channel. Monthly subscriptions start at $65, but new subscribers can get a deal right now for $55 per month for the first three months.
Who Are the 2022 Grammy Nominees?
Ahead, see who’s nominated for the major categories as well as in pop, rap, R&B, blues, country, reggae, jazz and global music, and check out the full list of Grammy nominations here.
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Record of the Year
“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
Song of the Year
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight For You,” H.E.R.
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
Best Music Video
“Shot In The Dark,” AC/DC
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul, Various Artists
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
“Before,” James Blake
“Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It,” Caribou
“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business,” Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon, Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Good Days,” SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something To Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two, Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up,” Cardi B
“M Y . L I F E,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“p r i d e . i s . t h e . devil,” J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
“Need to Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
“Bath Salts,” DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Jail,” Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Best Rap Album
The Off Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King’s Disease II, Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Donda, Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo or Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
Best Country Album
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
Mendó, Alex Cuba
Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
Origen, Juanes
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. LI, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt With The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
Beauty In The Silence, Soja
10, Spice
Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti
“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
“Essence,” WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Global Music Album
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends
Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Legacy +, Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
