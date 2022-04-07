Where to Watch the 2022 Masters Online and on TV

Tiger Woods plays from the No. 4 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022

The 2022 Masters teed off Thursday as the first major on the PGA Tour. The opening round took place at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, where thousands of golf fans watched as Tiger Woods returned after two years off the professional green.

Current champion Hideki Matsuyama will defend his green jacket, and many other players are eyeing first-time wins this weekend. Whether you’re watching on traditional TV or prefer to cut the cord, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Masters online or on cable.

How to Watch the 2022 Masters Online and on Cable

The first two rounds of the 2022 Masters on Thursday and Friday will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and Masters.com (where fans can livestream for free). ESPN’s live TV coverage starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

CBS will broadcast the Masters on Saturday and Sunday. You can watch the golf tournament over the weekend for free on your computer or mobile on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Golf fans who prefer to livestream the event can do so on Paramount+, which costs $5 monthly for the ad-supported Essential plan or $10 per month for the Premium package (which only has ads on live TV and a handful of shows). Both options include access to tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, live sports including NFL and Champions League and 24/7 news on CBSN. The Premium plan also has local CBS stations and the option to download content to watch offline later.

Paramount+ also offers a one-week trial to new customers, so you can watch the 2022 Masters online for free if you’re a first-time subscriber.

You can also watch the golf tournament on live TV streaming services that offer ESPN and CBS, including DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and more. Learn more about how to watch the 2022 Masters without cable below.

DirecTV Stream

Price $70 to $105 and up monthly; limited-time deal for $60 to $95 plus tax per month for the first three months

Masters Channels CBS, ESPN

Formerly AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream offers CBS and ESPN in addition to over 60 other major channels under its Entertainment package ($70 per month). Other plans include the Choice package (regularly $90 per month), which includes over 90 channels, or the Ultimate option ($105 monthly) with more than 130 channels; all packages include unlimited Cloud DRV recordings and the ability to add on channels (such as Starz, Showtime, Cinemax and Epix) for an additional $6 to $11 per month. The streaming service also offers a five-day free trial.

ESPN+

Price $7 monthly or $70 annually

Also available as a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ ($14 to $20 monthly), ESPN+ lets subscribers stream live soccer, baseball, tennis, golf, and pro and college sports such as football, basketball, lacrosse, hockey, wrestling and more. Subscriptions also include access to ESPN’s 30 for 30 library of sports documentaries, exclusive pay-per-view UFC events, ESPN+ originals and more.

FuboTV

Price $65 and up monthly

Masters Channels CBS, ESPN

You can watch the 2022 Masters on FuboTV, which offers CBS, ESPN and many other sports channels, including Fox, NBC and NFL Network. It’s also a great option for football fans, and the streaming service offers over 100 news, entertainment and sports channels.

Hulu with Live TV

Price $70 and up monthly

Masters Channels CBS, ESPN

Hulu’s live TV plan costs $70 with ads or $76 without ads, and includes access CBS, ESPN and more than 75 other channels. Subscribers also get Disney+ and ESPN+, so they’ll get access to live sports, ad-free movies and TV shows and Hulu originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Paramount+

Pricing $5 to $10 monthly or $50 to $100 annually

NCAA Channels CBS

ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+ lets you stream the 2022 Masters, March Madness and other sports that are broadcast on CBS, plus tens of thousands of movies and TV show episodes and live news on CBSN. Choose from the Essential package ($5 per month or $50 annually) with limited ads or the Premium plan ($10 monthly or $100 per year) that has no ads except for select live TV shows. New subscribers get a free seven-day trial.

SlingTV

Pricing $35 monthly for the Blue Plan, $50 monthly for the Orange & Blue plan; $25 to $40 for the first month

Masters Channels ESPN

All three of Sling TV‘s plans (the individual Orange and Blue packages and Orange & Blue) offer more than 40 channels, including ESPN. Although CBS is not included in the packages, new customers can choose from deals that offer a free over-the-air HD antenna for watching local cable channels. The streamer offers a free three-day trial to new subscribers.

YouTube TV

Pricing $65 monthly; $15 for the first month for a limited time

Masters Channels CBS, ESPN

YouTube TV‘s live streaming service offers both channels airing the 2022 Masters, plus more than 85 other news, entertainment and sports networks. Monthly subscriptions also include unlimited digital recording and streaming on up to six accounts; new customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer of $15 for the first month.

2022 Masters: Schedule, Tee Times

Friday, April 8

TV Coverage Time (ESPN) and Livestream (Masters.com) 12 to 4:30 p.m. PT/3 to 7:30 p.m. ET

12 to 4:30 p.m. PT/3 to 7:30 p.m. ET Channel ESPN

ESPN Round 2 Start Time 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET

5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET Masters on the Range (CBS) 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. PT/8:30 to 10:30 a.m. ET

5:30 to 7:30 a.m. PT/8:30 to 10:30 a.m. ET Featured Groups 6:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT/9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

6:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT/9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Amen Corner 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT/10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT/10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Holes 15 & 16 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT/11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT/11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Holes 4, 5 & 6 6:25 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. PT/9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 9

TV Coverage Time (ESPN) and Livestream (Masters.com) 12 to 4 p.m. PT/3 to 7 p.m. ET

12 to 4 p.m. PT/3 to 7 p.m. ET Channel CBS, livestream on Paramount+

CBS, livestream on Paramount+ Round 3 Start Time 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET

7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET Masters on the Range (CBS) 8 to 10 a.m. PT/11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

8 to 10 a.m. PT/11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Featured Groups 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT/10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT/10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Amen Corner 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT/11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT/11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Holes 15 & 16 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. PT/12:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET

9:30 to 3:30 p.m. PT/12:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET Holes 4, 5 & 6 (Masters.com) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT/11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 10