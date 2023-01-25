Where to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominees Online

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,' Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Sam Worthington in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The 2023 Oscar nominations are here — and there’s plenty of time to catch up on all of the nominees before the awards ceremony. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will air live on Sunday, March 12 on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads with 11 nominations, including best picture, where it will face off against All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

The second-most nominated films are The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front (nine each), followed by Elvis with eight nods, The Fabelmans with seven noms, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick with six each and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with five. (Read more about all of the 2023 Oscars snubs and surprises here.)

Many of the Oscar-nominated movies are free to watch with a streaming service subscription (including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu or Netflix), while others are available to purchase or rent online on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.

See the full nominations list here and keep reading to find out where to stream the 2023 Oscar-nominated films online below, starting with the best picture nominees. For more on this year’s nominees, visit The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards season coverage here.

Where to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominees for Best Picture Online

All Quiet on the Western Front

Close to a century after Lewis Milestone’s Oscar-winning film, Edward Berger offers a German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s World War I novel. Read THR‘s full review here.

Nominations: Best picture, best sound, best original score, best adapted screenplay, best international feature film, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design, best cinematography best visual effects

Where to watch All Quiet on the Western Front online: Stream on Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña return to Pandora with a Na’vi family to protect as the “Sky People” menace follows them to a bioluminescent ocean hideout. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best picture, best sound, best production design, best visual effects Where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water online: Stream on Disney+

The Banshees of Inisherin Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan star in this dark comedy about the abrupt breakup of lifelong friends, sparking violence, suffering and self-reflection. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best picture, best directing (Martin McDonagh), best lead actor (Colin Farrell), best supporting actor (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), best supporting actress (Kerry Condon), best original score (Carter Burwell), best original screenplay (Martin McDonagh) Where to watch The Banshees of Inisherin online: Stream on Disney+ or HBO Max; buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu

Elvis The King of Rock and Roll gets suitably electrified biopic treatment in this kinetic vision of his life and career through the eyes of the financial abuser who controlled him. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best picture, best lead actor (Austin Butler), best costume design (Catherine Martin), best sound, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design, best cinematography, best film editing Where to watch Elvis online: Stream on HBO Max, Hulu (with HBO Max add-on); buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu

Everything Everywhere All At Once A Chinese American laundromat owner fretting over a tax audit gets pulled into a violent multiverse clash in this sci-fi adventure comedy by the filmmaking team known as Daniels. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best picture, best directing (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), best lead actress (Michelle Yeoh), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu), best costume design (Shirley Kurata), best original score (Son Lux), best original screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), best original song (“This Is A Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne), best film editing (Paul Rogers) Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once online: Stream on Showtime or Hulu (with Showtime add-on); buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu

The Fabelmans The film, cowritten by Tony Kushner, tells the story of Spielberg’s early life in a drama starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best picture, best directing (Steven Spielberg), Best lead actress (Michelle Williams), best supporting actor (Judd Hirsch), best original score (John Williams), best original screenplay (Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner), best production design Where to watch The Fabelmans online: Buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu; available to buy on Feb. 14 on Blu-ray, 4K and DVD

Tár Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett plays a composer-conductor whose reputation is suddenly shattered by revelations of her personal life in this caustic dissection of power dynamics. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best picture, best directing (Todd Field), best lead actress (Cate Blanchett), best original screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing Where to watch Tár online: Buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu

Triangle of Sadness Harris Dickinson and screen newcomer Charlbi Dean play fashion model influencers whose Instagram-friendly invite on a luxury cruise turns disastrous in the Palme d’Or winner’s satire of class and capitalism, also featuring Woody Harrelson. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best picture, best directing, best original screenplay Where to watch Triangle of Sadness online: Buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu

Women Talking Writer-director Sarah Polley’s feature centers on matters of justice, faith and awakening among women whose lives have been shaped and constricted by religious tradition. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best picture, best adapted screenplay Where to watch Women Talking online: Not yet available online Where to Watch More 2023 Oscar-Nominated Films Online

Argentina, 1985

Ricardo Darín toplines Santiago Mitre’s Venice competition title as the prosecutor who led the landmark case against the architects of Argentina’s reign of military terror. Read the full review here.

Nominations: Best international feature film

Where to watch Argentina, 1985 online: Stream on Amazon Prime Video; buy or rent on Apple TV

Babylon Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li and Jovan Adepo also star in this feverish look at Hollywood’s transition from silents to talkies, as depravity was edged out by moralism. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best costume design (Mary Zophres), original score (Justin Hurwitz), best production design Where to watch Babylon online: Pre-order on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira return to defend their grieving nation from a new threat in the hotly anticipated follow-up. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best supporting actress (Angela Bassett), best costume design (Ruth Carter), best original song (“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson), best makeup and hairstyling, best visual effects Where to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online: Stream on Disney+; buy or rent on Apple TV

Blonde Ana de Armas portrays Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody plays Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale is Joe DiMaggio in this Netflix adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel fusing fact and fiction. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best lead actress (Ana de Armas) Where to watch Blonde online: Stream on Netflix

Causeway Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier wounded in Afghanistan whose return home to New Orleans stirs up earlier emotional damage in Lila Neugebauer’s first feature, premiering in Toronto. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best supporting actor (Brian Tyree Henry) Where to watch Causeway online: Stream on Apple TV+

Close Belgian director Lukas Dhont explores the fragile world of childhood bonds in his second feature, starring Eden Dambrine and Gustave De Waele as 13-year-old best friends. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best international feature film Where to watch Close online: Not yet available online

EO Veteran Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski (Deep End) returns to the Croisette with his latest feature, which follows the turbulent adventures of a mule in Poland and Italy. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best international feature film Where to watch EO online: Not yet available online

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio The voice cast of the director’s Netflix-produced take on the tale includes Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett, the last impersonating a monkey. Read the full review here. Nominations: Best animated film Where to watch Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio online: Stream on Netflix

Living The Kazuo Ishiguro-scripted remake of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ikiru’ stars Bill Nighy as a British civil servant who searches for meaning after being diagnosed with a terminal illness. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best lead actor (Bill Nighy), best adapted screenplay Where to watch Living online: Not yet available online

To Leslie Andrea Riseborough stars in Michael Morris’ debut feature as a woman forced to return to her West Texas hometown as she’s hitting bottom after winning the lottery. Read THR’s full review here. Nominations: Best lead actress (Andrea Riseborough) Where to watch To Leslie online: Buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On After a series of successful shorts and books, comedian Jenny Slate’s animated mollusk character, created with Dean Fleischer-Camp, receives feature-length treatment. Read THR’s full review here. Nominations: Best animated film Where to watch Marcel the Shell With Shoes On online: Buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Antonio Banderas again voices the intrepid cat, who’s now down to his last life, in a sequel also featuring voice work by Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman and Salma Hayek. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best animated film Where to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish online: Buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu

The Quiet Girl Writer-director Colm Bairéad’s delicate first feature observes a withdrawn child peeking out of her shell during a summer stay with relatives in rural Ireland. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best international feature film Where to watch The Quiet Girl online: Not yet available online

The Sea Beast In the latest animated feature from Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6), a young orphan joins forces with a legendary hunter of ocean monsters. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best animated film Where to watch The Sea Beast online: Stream on Netflix

Turning Red A plucky 13-year-old is torn between remaining a dutiful daughter and liberating her wild side when heightened emotions suddenly start transforming her into a giant red panda. Read THR‘s full review here. Nominations: Best animated film Where to watch Turning Red online: Stream on Disney+