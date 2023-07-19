How to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Online

- Share this article on Facebook
This story was created in paid partnership with Sling TV.
The best women in soccer are headed Down Under. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 at 7 p.m. NZST when New Zealand and Norway go head to head at Eden Park in Auckland.
This year’s tournament will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Fox, and those who want to watch in person still have time to buy last-minute tickets for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Fifa.com.
For home viewers who want to watch the Women’s World Cup without cable, one of the easiest ways to stream the soccer tournament is with Sling. Keep reading to find out more about the live TV streaming service, the match schedule and more.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be broadcast live from July 20-Aug. 20 on Fox and Telemundo in the U.S. and will stream simultaneously on Peacock. New Zealand and Norway will kick off on Thursday, July 20, at at 7 p.m. NZST (9 a.m. CEST / 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET).
Sports fans who want to cut the cord can watch the tournament via a live TV streaming service such as Sling, which carries Fox and Fox Sports on its Sling Blue and Orange & Blue plans. (Telemundo is not offered on the platform.) The Blue package starts at $45 per month and the Orange & Blue tier is $60 monthly, but Sling has a new Women’s World Cup deal that gets subscribers get their first month for $25 or $40, respectively.
Both of Sling’s Blue and Orange & Blue plans get you a Women’s World Cup livestream through Fox and Fox Sports, plus 40 other live news, entertainment and sports channels.
You also get up to 50 hours of digital video recording (DVR) storage so you can record the soccer matches and watch the Women’s World Cup on-demand.
The Blue tier lets you stream on up to three devices and the Orange & Blue option includes streaming on up to four devices, so everyone at home can stream the soccer matches together.
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Tournament Schedule
Since the games began in 1991, Norway’s Lions have never missed a World Cup, and it has gone onto the knockout stage in seven out of eight of its previous final tournaments. (The streak was broken at Germany in 2011.) This year marks the sixth Women’s World Cup and the fifth in succession for New Zealand’s Football Ferns, who have been at every edition since 2007.
The USWNT has won the Women’s World Cup four times, and are the defending champions.
Watching the Women’s World Cup in the U.S.? Below, we’ve listed the match kick-off times in PT and ET.
Group Stage: Matchday 1 of 3
Thursday, July 20
- 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET New Zealand vs. Norway
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Australia vs. Republic of Ireland
- 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET Nigeria vs. Canada
- 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET Philippines vs. Switzerland
Friday, July 21
- 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Spain vs. Costa Rica
- 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET United States vs. Vietnam
Saturday, July 22
- 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Zambia vs. Japan
- 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET England vs. Haiti
- 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET Denmark vs. China
- 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET Sweden vs. South Africa
Sunday, July 23
- 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Netherlands vs. Portugal
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET France vs. Jamaica
- 11 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. ET Italy vs. Argentina
Monday, July 24
- 1:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. ET Germany vs. Morocco
- 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET Brazil vs. Panama
- 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET Colombia vs. South Korea
Group Stage: Matchday 2 of 3
Monday, July 24
- 10:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. ET New Zealand vs. Philippines
Tuesday, July 25
- 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET Switzerland vs. Norway
- 10 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. ET Japan vs. Costa Rica
Wednesday, July 26
- 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Spain vs. Zambia
- 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET Canada vs. Republic of Ireland
- 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET United States vs. Netherlands
Thursday, July 27
- 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Portugal vs. Vietnam
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Australia vs. Nigeria
- 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Argentina vs. South Africa
Friday, July 28
- 1:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. ET England vs. Denmark
- 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET China vs. Haiti
Saturday, July 29
- 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Sweden vs. Italy
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET France vs. Brazil
- 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET Panama vs. Jamaica
- 9:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. ET South Korea vs. Morocco
Sunday, July 30
- 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET Germany vs. Colombia
Group Stage: Matchday 3 of 3
Sunday, July 30
- 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Norway vs. Philippines / Switzerland vs. New Zealand
Monday, July 31
- 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Japan vs. Spain / Costa Rica vs. Zambia
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria / Canada vs. Australia
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Vietnam vs. Netherlands / Portugal vs. United States
- 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET China vs. England / Haiti vs. Denmark
Wednesday, Aug. 2
- 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Argentina vs. Sweden / South Africa vs. Italy
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Panama vs. France / Jamaica vs. Brazil
Thursday, Aug. 3
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Morocco vs. Colombia
- 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET South Korea vs. Germany
Round 16
Friday, Aug. 4
- 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET TBD
Saturday, Aug. 5
- 1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET TBD
- 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. ET TBD
Sunday, Aug. 6
- 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET TBD
Monday, Aug. 7
- 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET TBD
- 3:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. ET TBD
Tuesday, Aug. 8
- 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET TBD
- 4 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. ET TBD
Quarter-Final
Thursday, Aug. 10
- 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET TBD
Friday, Aug. 11
- 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET TBD
Saturday, Aug. 12
- 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET TBD
- 3:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. ET TBD
Semi-Final
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- 1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET TBD
Wednesday, Aug. 16
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET TBD
Match for Third Place
Saturday, Aug. 19
- 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET TBD
Final
Sunday, Aug. 20
- 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET TBD
