How to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Online

This story was created in paid partnership with Sling TV.

The best women in soccer are headed Down Under. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 at 7 p.m. NZST when New Zealand and Norway go head to head at Eden Park in Auckland.

This year’s tournament will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Fox, and those who want to watch in person still have time to buy last-minute tickets for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Fifa.com.

For home viewers who want to watch the Women’s World Cup without cable, one of the easiest ways to stream the soccer tournament is with Sling. Keep reading to find out more about the live TV streaming service, the match schedule and more.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: When and Where to Watch Online

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be broadcast live from July 20-Aug. 20 on Fox and Telemundo in the U.S. and will stream simultaneously on Peacock. New Zealand and Norway will kick off on Thursday, July 20, at at 7 p.m. NZST (9 a.m. CEST / 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET).

Sports fans who want to cut the cord can watch the tournament via a live TV streaming service such as Sling, which carries Fox and Fox Sports on its Sling Blue and Orange & Blue plans. (Telemundo is not offered on the platform.) The Blue package starts at $45 per month and the Orange & Blue tier is $60 monthly, but Sling has a new Women’s World Cup deal that gets subscribers get their first month for $25 or $40, respectively.

Both of Sling’s Blue and Orange & Blue plans get you a Women’s World Cup livestream through Fox and Fox Sports, plus 40 other live news, entertainment and sports channels.

You also get up to 50 hours of digital video recording (DVR) storage so you can record the soccer matches and watch the Women’s World Cup on-demand.

The Blue tier lets you stream on up to three devices and the Orange & Blue option includes streaming on up to four devices, so everyone at home can stream the soccer matches together.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Tournament Schedule

Since the games began in 1991, Norway’s Lions have never missed a World Cup, and it has gone onto the knockout stage in seven out of eight of its previous final tournaments. (The streak was broken at Germany in 2011.) This year marks the sixth Women’s World Cup and the fifth in succession for New Zealand’s Football Ferns, who have been at every edition since 2007.

The USWNT has won the Women’s World Cup four times, and are the defending champions.

Watching the Women’s World Cup in the U.S.? Below, we’ve listed the match kick-off times in PT and ET.

Group Stage: Matchday 1 of 3

Thursday, July 20

12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET New Zealand vs. Norway

New Zealand vs. Norway 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Australia vs. Republic of Ireland

Australia vs. Republic of Ireland 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET Nigeria vs. Canada

Nigeria vs. Canada 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET Philippines vs. Switzerland

Friday, July 21

12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Spain vs. Costa Rica

Spain vs. Costa Rica 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET United States vs. Vietnam

Saturday, July 22

12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Zambia vs. Japan

Zambia vs. Japan 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET England vs. Haiti

England vs. Haiti 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET Denmark vs. China

Denmark vs. China 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET Sweden vs. South Africa

Sunday, July 23

12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Netherlands vs. Portugal

Netherlands vs. Portugal 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET France vs. Jamaica

France vs. Jamaica 11 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. ET Italy vs. Argentina

Monday, July 24

1:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. ET Germany vs. Morocco

Germany vs. Morocco 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET Brazil vs. Panama

Brazil vs. Panama 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET Colombia vs. South Korea

Group Stage: Matchday 2 of 3

Monday, July 24

10:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. ET New Zealand vs. Philippines

Tuesday, July 25

1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET Switzerland vs. Norway

Switzerland vs. Norway 10 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. ET Japan vs. Costa Rica

Wednesday, July 26

12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Spain vs. Zambia

Spain vs. Zambia 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET United States vs. Netherlands

Thursday, July 27

12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Portugal vs. Vietnam

Portugal vs. Vietnam 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Australia vs. Nigeria

Australia vs. Nigeria 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Argentina vs. South Africa

Friday, July 28

1:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. ET England vs. Denmark

England vs. Denmark 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET China vs. Haiti

Saturday, July 29

12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET Sweden vs. Italy

Sweden vs. Italy 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET France vs. Brazil

France vs. Brazil 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET Panama vs. Jamaica

Panama vs. Jamaica 9:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. ET South Korea vs. Morocco

Sunday, July 30

2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET Germany vs. Colombia

Group Stage: Matchday 3 of 3

Sunday, July 30

12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Norway vs. Philippines / Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Monday, July 31

12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Japan vs. Spain / Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Japan vs. Spain / Costa Rica vs. Zambia 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria / Canada vs. Australia

Tuesday, Aug. 1

12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Vietnam vs. Netherlands / Portugal vs. United States

Vietnam vs. Netherlands / Portugal vs. United States 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET China vs. England / Haiti vs. Denmark

Wednesday, Aug. 2

12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Argentina vs. Sweden / South Africa vs. Italy

Argentina vs. Sweden / South Africa vs. Italy 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Panama vs. France / Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, Aug. 3

3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET Morocco vs. Colombia

Morocco vs. Colombia 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET South Korea vs. Germany

Round 16

Friday, Aug. 4

10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET TBD

Saturday, Aug. 5

1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET TBD

TBD 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. ET TBD

Sunday, Aug. 6

2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET TBD

Monday, Aug. 7

12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET TBD

TBD 3:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. ET TBD

Tuesday, Aug. 8

1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET TBD

TBD 4 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. ET TBD

Quarter-Final

Thursday, Aug. 10

6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET TBD

Friday, Aug. 11

12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET TBD

Saturday, Aug. 12

12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET TBD

TBD 3:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. ET TBD

Semi-Final

Tuesday, Aug. 15

1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 16

3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET TBD

Match for Third Place

Saturday, Aug. 19

1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET TBD

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20