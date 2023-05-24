Where to Watch ‘American Born Chinese’ Starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Following their history-making recognitions at this year’s Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu reunite in American Born Chinese, a new coming-of-age series based on Gene Luen Yang’s 2007 graphic novel.

Premiering Wednesday, May 24 on Disney+, the action comedy stars Ben Wang as Jin Wang, a Chinese-American teen who befriends Wei-Chen Sun (Jimmy Liu), a foreign exchange student who’s secretly the son of a mythological Chinese god. “This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu,” per the logline.

Yeoh portrays Guanyin, Wei-Chen’s auntie, the Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion; Daniel Wu is his father, the Monkey King; and Hsu plays the Goddess of Stones Shiji Niangniang. Quan is Freddy Wong, an actor whose mid-’90s sitcom is being rebooted. The show also stars Celeste Den, James Hong, Lisa Lu, Chin Han, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Poppy Liu and more.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton also helmed and executive produced the show. Below, find out how to stream American Born Chinese online, including for free.

How to Watch American Born Chinese Online: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule

American Born Chinese‘s first season spans eight episodes, which will be released simultaneously on May 24 on Disney+. The series is available exclusively on the streamer, so the only way to watch is with a subscription. Disney+ offers a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can watch American Born Chinese for free during that period.

Disney+ Subscription $8 monthly and up Buy now

Disney+ costs $8 per month for the basic ad-supported package or $11 monthly for the Premium ad-free tier. In addition to all Disney films and TV shows, subscriptions include access to Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content, such as the Oscar-nominated movie, Turning Red; Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings; and Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Ahsoka.

You can also save when you add Disney+ to a new ad-supported Hulu subscription, which is on sale for $2 per month for the first three months in honor of National Streaming Day (note that the deal ends on May 27). The Disney+ add-on is only $2 per month during the promo period; after that, both subscriptions auto-renew at their regular monthly price ($8 monthly for each service with ads).

There are also other options for cord-cutters who want Disney+ and more content. The Disney+ Trio bundle Hulu and ESPN+ is $13 monthly for the ad-supported Basic tier or $20 for the Premium ad-free option, while the Hulu With Live TV plan (which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+) starts at $70 per month with ads or $83 monthly without ads. The live TV package includes more than 75 sports, news and entertainment channels (such as ABC, CBS, NBC and others) and the option to add HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other channels. The ad-free tier allows you to record up to 50 hours of Iive TV and download Hulu content for offline watching.