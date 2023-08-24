Samantha’s Big Return: Here’s How to Watch the ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Finale Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

And Just Like That is back. The stylish Sex and the City spinoff series’ second season is now streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max) as the fashionable franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The And Just Like That season two finale airs Thursday, Aug. 24 and features the much-hyped return of Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha. Details of Samantha’s scene — believed to be with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie — have been kept closely under wraps, but fans won’t have to wait any longer to see the two beloved characters come together again.

You can watch the And Just Like That finale on TV and online through Max. Don’t have a subscription to Max? Amazon offers a 7-day free trial to Max through its Prime Video hub. Get the free trial to stream Cattrall’s return on the AJLT season two finale for free without cable.

SATC debuted June 6, 1998, and the reboot comes after six seasons and two movies. The second season of AJLT picks up more than one year after Big’s (Chris Noth) sudden death and sees Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) focused on moving on. As she does, she’s seen in the latest trailer reconnecting with former flame Aiden Shaw (John Corbett).

The trailer also teases Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) deepening her relationship with Ché (Sara Ramírez), while Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) offers comic relief as she strives to balance motherhood and career. Not seen in the trailer is the long-awaited return (albeit a cameo) of Kim Cattrall, who reprises her role as Samantha Jones. The series also stars Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley and Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.

Want to keep up with SATC? Here’s how to watch And Just Like That online (as well as the rest of the franchise).

How to Stream And Just Like That Online

And Just Like That‘s first two episodes premiered on Thursday, June 22, on Max. Nine more episodes will arrive weekly every Thursday, and the finale streams on Aug. 24. The series is available exclusively on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service, so you’ll need a subscription (starting at $9.99/month) if you want to catch up on the show.

The ad-based package is $10 monthly or $100 per year, the ad-free tier is $15 monthly or $150 annually and the newly-launched Ultimate ad-free plan is $20 per month or $200 per year.

Want to stream And Just Like That online free? Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to Max that they can use to watch the HBO hit free.

How to Watch Past Sex and the City Seasons and Movies

All six seasons of Sex and the City and the series’ two film sequels, Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010) are available on both Max plans. If you’re already a cord cutter (or are looking to become one), you can also watch the movies and original series when you add Max to streaming video-on-demand and live TV services such as DirecTV, Hulu ($8-$70 monthly) and Amazon’s Prime Video ($16 per month) to your plan. The films and first series are also available to buy or rent on Prime Video.