Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online

The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the prequel film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Luna (who is also an executive producer on the show) explained, “I let the guy go. I mourned. I even had ceremonies to talk about him… And then there I was, being Cassian again. But I was also coming out of the worst time of confinement during the pandemic. So it wasn’t just the weirdness of going back to play a guy whose death I already played, but it was also because I was coming out of many months of being the most stationery I’ve been since I was a baby. I couldn’t move in the crib. So, social interaction was gone in our lives, and suddenly, I was going back to a set.”

Ahead, find out when every episode of Andor will be released, the best order to watch all of the Star Wars films, spinoff series and more.

How to Watch Andor Online: Episode Release Schedule, Finale Date

Andor is available starting Sept. 21 exclusively on Disney+, and the first three episodes are now available to stream online. Spanning 12 parts (each three-episode block represents a year of the story), the Star Wars series will release a new episode every Wednesday through Nov. 23.

The only way to stream the Star Wars series is with a Disney+ subscription, which costs $8 per month or $80 per year through Dec. 8, when the streaming service will roll out an ad-supported tier. The new package will be $8 monthly and the ad-free package will be bumped up to $11 monthly or $110 per year. (The Walt Disney Co. is in the midst of rolling out price increases for all of its streamers, including ESPN+ and Hulu.)

Disney+ doesn’t offer a trial period, but there is still a way to watch Andor and other Star Wars films and series for free. Verizon Wireless subscribers can get Disney+ or the Disney bundle (which also includes Hulu and ESPN+) free for six months when they switch to select Unlimited plans; learn more here.

Cord cutters who don’t have Verizon can save money with the Disney bundle, which includes ESPN+ and Hulu for $14 with ads or $20 without ads. There’s also the Hulu with Live TV package starting at $70 per month with ads (or $76 without) that includes more than 75 channels as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. However, keep in mind that those packages’ pricing will also change as a result of the company-wide subscription cost increases.

How to Watch All of the Star Wars Films in Order Online

Want to catch up on the entire intergalactic franchise? Here’s the best chronological order to watch all of the Star Wars films and spinoff series, including Episodes IV to VI (originally released from 1977 to 1983), the prequel films, Episodes I to III (1999 to 2005), the sequel franchise, Episodes VII to IX (2015 and 2019), and the latest live-action spinoff series. The best part? Everything is available on Disney+, so you can easily stream from one place.

Ahsoka — starring Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi trainee — will land on Disney+ next year, but an exact premiere date has yet to be announced. The Mandalorian season three will land later this year or early 2023, and The Acolyte — which takes place about 100 years before the Skywalker era — is due “slightly further off” from Ahsoka, as Vanity Fair previously reported.

Below, we’ve listed the Star Wars films and spinoff series in the order that they take place in the sci-fi storyline, with the exception of yet-to-be-released movies and series.