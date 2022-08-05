Where to Watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Nearly 30 years after debuting on MTV (and two films, a video game and one revival later), Beavis and Butt-Head are bringing more stupidity to the small screen. Creator Mike Judge’s animated teen delinquents are back in a new TV series that’s now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Originally set to debut on Comedy Central, the ninth season of Beavis and Butt-Head comes after running for seven seasons on MTV from 1993 to 1997. The first feature-length film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, was released in 1996, and the show was brought back for one season in 2011.

The show’s ninth season picks up after this summer’s feature-length Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Following in the footsteps of the original series, episodes will feature music videos from modern-day musicians including BTS, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, Cnco, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone and Tyler the Creator, reports Pitchfork.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Judge explains how he brought the dumb duo out of the ’90s and into 2022.

“One of the things that I really wanted to try doing, that we set up in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, is where there’s sort of this quantum entanglement, split-universe thing,” he tells THR. “So, there will be episodes where they’ll be middle-aged, and those are a lot of fun to do. I think it’s just kind of keeping the pure nature of the characters, always has been, but now in the modern day. That was a big thought going into this. But if it feels right, it’s usually good.”

Below, read on to find out the episode release schedule for the new Beavis and Butt-Head TV series, how to stream the show for free and merch for fans to shop online.

Stream Beavis and Butt-Head Online: Episodes, Release Schedule

Mike Judge’s new Beavis and Butt-Head series is exclusively available at Paramount+. Each 30-minute installment contains two standalone episodes, though the streamer hasn’t confirmed the episode count in the latest season. The first four were released Aug. 4, and new ones will be available on the streamer every Thursday.

A subscription is required to watch Paramount+, which costs $5 per month for the ad-based Essential plan or $10 monthly for the Premium subscription with no ads (except for select shows and live TV). The plans include access to the first seven seasons of Beavis and Butt-Head and the films Beavis and Butt-Head Do America and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

The ViacomCBS-owned streamer’s library also includes Emmy-nominated series such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Amazing Race, original content such as the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount feature films (including Django Unchained, Scream and more) and more content from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian channel.

On top of minimal ads, Paramount+ Premium subscribers can access their local CBS station live, watch CBS sports (including March Madness, Champions League and NFL games), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select content for offline viewing.

If you’re a new subscriber, you can watch all past and present Beavis and Butt-Head episodes and films for free with Paramount+’s 30-day trial or through the streamer’s Amazon Prime Video channel (which offers a seven-day free trial).

Other Ways to Watch Beavis and Butt-Head Online

In addition to streaming on Paramount+, you can purchase select seasons of Beavis and Butt-Head online at Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube. The on-demand video platforms also offer both films to rent or buy for $3 and up or $10 and up.

More Beavis and Butt-Head Merch to Buy

1. Beavis and Butt-Head The Complete Collection

Beavis and Butt-Head Rock Out T-Shirt

Adidas x Beavis and Butt-Head Matchcourt Hi Sneakers

