Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Film ‘Belfast’ Online

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast continues to take home accolades ahead of the Oscars. Breakout star Jude Hill was named best young actor at the Critics Choice Awards, where the film also earned the best ensemble award and best original screenplay. At BAFTA, Belfast won outstanding British film.

Filmed in mostly black-and-white, the coming-of-age story is loosely inspired by Branagh’s childhood in Northern Ireland in 1969 during the period of intense conflict between the Catholics and Protestants. Hill stars as 9-year-old Buddy, who tries to make sense of the violence that is suddenly disrupting his family’s life. The film also features Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds.

“Life is perhaps going to be about to some extent, dealing with loss — loss of identity, loss of family, loss of your street, loss of human beings,” Branagh told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was able to somehow be in those moments and allow us to read that sort of heartbreaking and heartwarming development at one in the same time.”

Says Branagh of filming and later how the movie paralleled the pandemic, “it threw me right back into the sounds of that time in Belfast where the ground from beneath our feet was lifted, those paving stones found their way into a barricade at the top of the street, and we were literally walking on sand. It felt a bit at the beginning of this lockdown where we all were. We were utterly thrown by how our lives were now going to develop and out of that just came the callback to this haunting moment in my early life.”

If you’re catching up on all of the Oscar contenders ahead of the 94th Academy Awards (which airs Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC), keep reading to find out how to watch Belfast online.

How to Watch Belfast Online

Focus Features, Belfast‘s distribution and production company, has not yet announced a streaming release date for the film. The distributor is owned by NBCUniversal, which announced last year that all of its films (including Focus Features titles) will debut on its streaming service, Peacock, four months after their theatrical release.

Since the picture premiered in November 2021, expect Belfast to start streaming on Peacock sometime this spring. The streamer offers a free ad-supported plan as well as paid Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions ($5 to $10 monthly) that include access to new movies, live sports and entertainment and content with limited or no ads.

Those who want to watch Belfast online can rent the movie for $6 or buy it for $20 on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu. If you prefer to own the disc version, you can buy Belfast on DVD for $15 or Blu-ray for $23.