Where to Watch the Best New Year’s Eve 2023 Specials Online

Skipping out on all of the parties and ringing in 2023 from home? You can still bid adieu to 2022 and tune into live countdowns in New York’s Times Square, California’s Disneyland and beyond. And whether you’re into pop, country or comedy, there’s a show for everyone. Keep reading for the best 2023 New Year’s Eve specials to watch online, from Miley Cyrus’ second-ever show (co-hosted with godmother Dolly Parton) and the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest to CNN’s countdown with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, expected to be booze-free.

How to Watch 2023 New Year’s Eve Specials Online

If you watch the best 2023 New Year’s Eve specials on your TV, smartphone or tablet, you’ll need a subscription to cable or a video-on-demand (SVOD) service in order to live stream the events. Most smart TVs already support SVOD apps, but if yours doesn’t you’ll need to connect it to a streaming stick or device such as the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast or Roku.

Cable channels also let you live stream directly from their websites when you link your existing TV account. Check your cable TV provider for details.

Ahead, The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up some of the best 2023 New Year’s Eve specials to stream online. If you plan on watching the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, check out how to watch those festivities here.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration (free webcast)

Actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett will return to co-host the 2023 New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square with Jeremy Hassell. Bennett, who hosted the event in 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021, starred in Mean Girls and the Hallmark Holiday film The Holiday Sitter and hosted Cake Wars, Halloween Wars and Holiday Wars. Hassell, who has hosted many live events and celebrity interviews, has been part of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration since 2016.

Chelsea Cutler and JVKE will headline the commercial-free webcast and broadcast’s musical performances.

Ceremony start time: Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. ET; ball drops at midnight

How to watch the Times Square 2023 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop online: VNYE webcast (free), timesquarenyc.org (free)

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (NBC and Peacock)

Co-hosted with Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus will host her second New Year’s Eve special, which airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock from Miami. The two-hour celebration will feature performances by Latto, Liily, Fletcher, Rae Sremmurd and Sia, plus appearances by Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

Show start/end time: Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET/PT.

How to watch NBC online: NBC.com (cable account required), FuboTV ($70 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up per month; includes Disney+ and ESPN+), Peacock app ($5 to $10 monthly)

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS and Paramount+)

Country music fans can ring in 2023 and live stream New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, co-hosted by Grammy-nominated musicians Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith. Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Little Big Town and many other music stars. It airs live from Music City on CBS and streams on demand on Paramount+.

Show start time: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

How to watch CBS online: CBS.com, Paramount+ (reg. $50 to $100 per year; half off annual plans for new and returning subscribers through Jan. 2, 2023)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 (ABC)

The 51st annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from New York’s Times Square, where executive producer Seacrest will host for the 18th year with Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker. The NYC celebration will feature performances by Duran Duran, New Edition, J-hope and Jax. Ciara will host from the celebration’s newest destination at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, where she’ll join a musical lineup that includes Fitz and the Tantrums, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Halle Bailey and many others.

Returning host DJ D-Nice will helm the Los Angeles festivities, which will feature performances by Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.

Grammy- and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter will lead the Central Time Zone segment from New Orleans for the fourth year in a row, and Roselyn Sanchez will host the Spanish-language countdown in Puerto Rico, where rapper Farruko will perform.

Show start time: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

How to watch ABC online: ABC.com (cable account required), FuboTV ($70 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up per month; includes Disney+ and ESPN+)

2022: It’s Toast! With Hoda and Jenna (NBC and Peacock)

Airing on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, 2022: It’s Toast! will be co-hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The duo will take a humorous look back on the year’s bloopers, viral videos and trends, and the show will include comments from comedian Howie Mandel, Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump and many more.

Show start time: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

How to watch NBC online: NBC.com (cable account required), FuboTV ($70 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up per month), Peacock app ($5 to $10 monthly)

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

In their sixth year as co-hosts, Anderson Cooper (who has hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for 20 years) and Andy Cohen will lead CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live From Times Square, which is expected not to include any on-camera drinking by correspondents. At 12:30 a.m. ET, CNN correspondent Don Lemon will take over in New Orleans for the broadcast’s Central Time Zone countdown. For the first time ever, the event will continue until 2 a.m. ET in Boise with its first Mountain Time Zone celebration. Expect appearances and performances by Kevin Hart, Usher, Ellie Goulding, Patti LuPone, Patti LaBelle, Tenacious D, Nick Cannon, John Stamos, Ava Max, REO Speedwagon, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart and Cheri Oteri.

Show start time: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

How to watch CNN online: CNN.com (cable account may be required), DirecTV Stream ($70 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up per month), Sling TV (from $40 monthly)