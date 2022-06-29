How to Watch ‘Big Hero 6’ Sequel Series ‘Baymax!’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

San Fransokyo’s friendly inflatable health care companion is back. Eight years after Big Hero 6 premiered in theaters, Baymax! returns the film’s cuddly star (voiced by Scott Adsit) to the small screen tomorrow on Disney+.

The filmmakers of the Oscar-winning 2014 movie are behind the new sequel series, which also stars Maya Rudolph as the voice of Aunt Cass. Baymax! spans six episodes and “introduces extraordinary characters who need Baymax’s signature approach to healing in more ways than they realize,” per the logline.

Baymax! is the latest Big Hero 6 spinoff series following the Emmy-nominated animated show that aired on the Disney Channel for three seasons; two series of shorts (Baymax Dreams and Big Hero 6 Shorts) were previously released on YouTube and are now available on Disney+.

Keep reading below to find out how to watch Baymax! online.

How to Watch Baymax! Online

All six episodes of Baymax! can be streamed online exclusively on Disney+ starting Wednesday, June 29. The streaming service costs $8 per month or $80 per year, and a cheaper ad-supported tier will be rolled out later this year.

Subscriptions are currently ad-free and include access to all Big Hero 6 content (including the original movie, the spinoff TV show and the two short film series) as well as Pixar shorts and films such as Turning Red and Luca, Star Wars and Marvel franchises, National Geographic shows and more. Subscribers can also host virtual movie nights with friends using GroupWatch, stream content on up to four devices and enjoy select titles in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos.

Watch 'Baymax!' on Disney+ Buy now

Those who want to add more movies, TV series and sports to their package can sign up for the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle that costs $14 per month for the ad-supported option or $20 monthly for the ad-free plan. Both include live sports and Hulu original content (such as the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers).

Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu Bundle Subscription $14 to $20 monthly Buy now

Disney+ doesn’t offer a trial period at the moment, but there’s another way to watch Baymax! for free. New and existing eligible Verizon customers can try Disney+ or the Disney bundle free for six months with select 5G Unlimited plans. After the trial period, the subscription costs $8 monthly; learn more at Verizon here.