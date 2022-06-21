Where to Watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Online

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Benedict Wong as Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, 2022.

Dr. Strange is portaling into home theaters tomorrow. After premiering in theaters in May, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to stream starting June 22 on Disney+ and to buy on digital and disc on July 26.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch), Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Charlize Theron as the sorceress Clea and newcomer Xochitl Gomez as the multiverse-traveling teen superhero America Chavez.

Spoiler alert: Since the events of Doctor Strange, Wong became Sorcerer Supreme after Dr. Strange disappeared during the five-year blip. Ahead, keep reading to find out how to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online (including for free) and where to catch up on other MCU films and TV series.

How to Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Online

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ June 22. A subscription is required for Disney+, which costs $8 per month or $80 annually. (A cheaper ad-supported tier will be rolled out later this year.) Subscriptions are currently ad-free and include access to all of Pixar’s full-length and short films, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, National Geographic shows, Disney classics and much more. Subscribers can also host virtual movie nights with friends using GroupWatch, stream content on up to four devices and enjoy select titles in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos.

Those who want to add more movies, TV series and sports to their package can opt for the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle that costs $14 per month for the ad-supported option or $20 monthly for the ad-free plan. Both include live sports and Hulu original content (such as the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers); those who want to cut the cord can upgrade to the Hulu with Live TV plan that includes Disney+ and ESPN+ starting at $70 per month with ads or $76 monthly without ads.

Although Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial anymore, new or existing Verizon customers can stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and more when they sign up or switch to select unlimited plans, which come with the Disney+ bundle free for six months. After that period, the subscription will roll into a paid plan of $8 per month. Learn more at Verizon here.

The Best MCU Movies to Watch Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

If you’re behind on the latest in the MCU, or you need a refresher on the events leading up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’ve listed the best order to watch past Marvel films and TV series. Note that this isn’t an exhaustive list of the more than 30 Marvel films and series out there, but you’ll be up to speed if you don’t have the time to watch every movie and episode.

How to Buy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and digital on July 26. It’s available at special pre-order pricing ($20 to $35) on Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. See below to shop exclusive editions of the newest MCU film and more.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Digital Download on Amazon Prime Video

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness DVD

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Standard Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fan Art Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray (Target Exclusive)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Steelbook Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray (Best Buy Exclusive)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Walmart Exclusive 4K UHD Blu-ray