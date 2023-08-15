Australia vs. England Women’s World Cup Livestream: Here’s Where to Watch the Soccer Semifinal Online Free

Lauren May Hemp of England and Manchester City during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia on August 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Two teams are left to battle it out for the final spot in the Women’s World Cup championship match, set to take place Sunday. It’s down to Australia vs. England to see who plays Spain for a chance to hoist the FIFA soccer tournament’s trophy.

Claim 5-Day Free Trial: directv.com

Want to watch the Australia vs. England semifinal match online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is the Australia vs. England Semifinal Soccer Match? Date, Time

The Australia vs. England Women’s World Cup soccer match takes place Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Stadium Australia in Sydney, with kickoff scheduled for 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

If you want to watch Australia vs. England on TV, the soccer match will be broadcast in the U.S. on Fox, Telemundo and Universo (the Spanish-language arm of NBCUniversal). You can also use ExpressVPN to watch live coverage from England through the BBC iPlayer for free.

If you want to watch the local Australian broadcast, use your VPN to stream Australia’s semifinal match through Seven Network.

ExpressVPN $8.32 and up Buy now

Want to watch England vs. Australia online? Here’s where to find a livestream of the Women’s World Cup semifinal match without cable.

How to Watch Australia vs. England Soccer Match Online Free

The best place to livestream Australia vs. England online is through FuboTV, which gets you over 100 live TV channels including Fox and Telemundo (for a Spanish-language feed). Use this free trial link to get seven days of free streaming on FuboTV and get instant access to watch Australia vs. England online free.

Claim 7-Day Free Trial: Fubo.tv

You can also watch the Australia vs. England game online through DirecTV Stream, which offers a five-day free trial here. The streaming service includes Fox as part of its channel lineup, so you can watch the soccer match online without cable.

Claim 5-Day Free Trial: directv.com

While there are a number of Reddit free livestreams floating around, only FuboTV and DirecTV offer official free Women’s World Cup live feeds through Fox and Telemundo.

Australia vs. England: Women’s World Cup Odds, Predictions

England have been to this stage in the Women’s World Cup twice before, in 2015 and 2019. The Lionesses ended up with the bronze medal in 2015, and finished fourth at their last World Cup appearance.

The Matildas, meantime, have appeared in the quarterfinals before, but this is their first time making it to the semifinals. They’ll be looking to give their hometown fans something to cheer about, if they can take down the feisty English team.

When it comes to Australia vs. England predictions, oddsmakers have the two teams quite evenly matched, though the fourth-ranked English team holds a slight advantage over the tenth-ranked Aussies.

The winner of this match will face Spain in the Women’s World Cup final, set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 20. Spain took down Sweden in a nail-biting semifinal matchup on Tuesday.

ExpressVPN $8.32 and up Buy now

Watch the Australia vs. England soccer semifinal match live online with ExpressVPN or through one of the free streaming options above.