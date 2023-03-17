Where to Watch the Star-Studded Eco Drama ‘Extrapolations’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahead of Earth Month, a new streaming series Extrapolations aims to make a statement on the climate crisis with a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Tobey Maguire and more.

Premiering today exclusively on Apple TV+, the eco drama series was created by Contagion writer Scott Z. Burns and features eight interconnected stories about the future of our environment. Streep portrays a dying grandmother, Harington plays a trillionaire CEO, Edward Norton is a government official, Sienna Miller plays a marine scientist, Yara Shahidi is a young environmental activist and Marion Cotillard and Forest Whitaker play an on-the-rocks couple. And that’s just some of the high-wattage cast.

During a panel at the Environmental Media Association Impact Summit (held in partnership with Apple TV+ and The Hollywood Reporter), Shahidi — already a prominent social justice activist — explained, “There’s something about seeing the potential extremes of where we’re heading that I think … catalyzes extreme solutions or catalyzes dreaming, vigor about how we respond to it. … You walk away thinking about what is the biggest thing you can do in response to this. I’m excited to think of what people will imagine or dream next in response.”

Below, keep reading for Extrapolations‘ episode release schedule and how to watch the series online for free.

Where to Watch Extrapolations Online

Extrapolations premieres on March 17 exclusively on Apple TV+. Spanning eight episodes, the first three are now available and new ones will be released weekly. The finale streams April 21.

The only way to watch the eco drama series is with an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $7 per month and includes access to other Apple original series including the Emmy-winning show Ted Lasso, Severance, WeCrashed, The Morning Show and more. New subscribers can watch Extrapolations for free with a seven-day trial to Apple TV+.