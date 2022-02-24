Where to Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in ‘Free Guy’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Free Guy was a surprise smash hit last August when it was released in theaters after it was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. The action-comedy film from Disney and 20th Century Studios debuted at No. 1 and has raked in $331.5 million at the box office worldwide.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, an average bank teller who discovers he’s a non-playing character (NPC) in a video game called Free City. When he meets Molotov Girl — the avatar of real-life coder Millie Rusk (Jodie Comer) — and learns that the game’s creator (Taika Waititi) plans on destroying his virtual world, Guy decides to play the hero for once and save his friends and fellow NPCs.

The movie is also a visual effects work of art (production VFX supervisor Swen Gillberg was inspired by Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto), and game-playing moviegoers will enjoy Free Guy‘s many easter eggs, including cameos from celebrity gamers and more.

Where to Watch Free Guy Online

Free Guy is available to stream online starting Feb. 23 on Disney+ and HBO Max, which both require subscriptions. You can also buy the movie online for $20 or rent it for $4 at Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV or Google Play. Those who want to own the disc version can buy Free Guy on Blu-ray (including in 4K Ultra HD) or DVD.

If you want to watch Free Guy on-demand on Disney+, you’ll need to subscribe to the streamer for $8 per month or $80 annually. Subscriptions also include access to content from Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises and more.

You can also get the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle, which is $14 per month for the ad-supported plan or $20 monthly for the ad-free option. The package lets you watch live sports, award-winning Hulu original series and more movies and TV shows.

Verizon customers also get Disney+ for free for six months through May 31 with select Unlimited plans. After the trial period, the plan rolls into a paid subscription at $8 per month (or $13 per month for the ad-supported Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle). Learn more about how to get Disney+ for free with Verizon here.

Those who prefer to watch Free Guy on HBO Max will also need a subscription, which starts at $10 per month (or $100 per year) for the ad-based plan or $15 monthly (or $150 annually) for the ad-free package. Both plans include hundreds of TV shows and movies in HD, but only the ad-free option lets you watch select content in 4K HD, download titles to watch offline and see Warner Bros. films on the same day as their theatrical releases.