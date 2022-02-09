Where to Watch ‘The Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

West Philly returns to the 90210 again in Bel-Air, the new dramatized reboot inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that debuts on Peacock this weekend. Based on the 2019 viral mock trailer by Morgan Cooper, the modern-day series stars Jabari Banks as Will Smith, a teen sent to live with his Uncle Phil and Auntie Viv in Beverly Hills after a couple of guys (who were up to no good) started making trouble in his neighborhood.

Premiering Feb. 13 (a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday), the Peacock original series examines race and class through a different lens than the original NBC sitcom, which debuted in 1990 and starred the real-life Will Smith (who also executive-produced Bel-Air), James Avery, Karyn Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali.

Bel-Air also stars Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Banks family butler Geoffrey and Simone Joy Jones as Will’s love interest Lisa.

Banks told The Hollywood Reporter that he and the cast were allowed to work in their personal experiences into their characters.

“We already knew what this show means to our culture and us as individuals,” he says. “We definitely feel the responsibility to take care of these characters and craft them and mold them in a way that will be exciting and fresh for the audience to watch.”

He adds: “Going into this whole process, we already knew the weight of what we were doing. We all grew up on the show, so we don’t take this lightly. We’re standing on broad shoulders. We’ve had a lot of conversations, and we’re being very meticulous about how we expand on these dynamic characters and relationships. The conversations we’ve been having have also been needed since the show ended.”

How to Stream Bel-Air Online

The only way to watch Bel-Air is with a subscription to NBCUniversal’s Peacock. A monthly subscription is required for the streaming service, starting at $5 per month (or $50 per year) for the ad-supported Premium plan and $10 per month (or $100 per year) for the Premium Plus option. With the exception of a few live TV shows, the Premium Plus package has no ads. Peacock does offer a free plan, but it doesn’t include access to Peacock original series such as Bel-Air, Saved by the Bell, Girls5eva, Paris in Love and more.

All of the streamer’s plans let you watch thousands of hours of movies and TV shows; news, sports and entertainment and Peacock-only channels; and Telemundo Spanish-language series; while paid subscribers also get kids content; live sports and events; and next-day access to NBC shows. The Premium Plus package includes access to select titles offline on mobile devices.

Peacock Subscription $5 to $10 monthly Buy now

The Peacock app is available on select smart TVs (including Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and Vizio) and streaming devices such as Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Roku. You can also watch on mobile or web browsers such as Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari, and Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

How to Watch Bel-Air Online for Free

Peacock’s free plan doesn’t include Bel-Air, but customers of Comcast-owned Xfinity get the Peacock Premium Plus for free with select internet and digital cable TV plans; learn more here.

Through a deal between Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Charter Communications, Spectrum customers can get one free year with an eligible TV plan or for 90 days with select internet plans. After the trial periods, the streaming service rolls into a discounted price of $5 per month. Learn more at Spectrum here.