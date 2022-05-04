Where to Watch ‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The ladies of Girls5eva are ready to return to the stage and studio. The second season of the Emmys-snubbed comedy series premieres Thursday on Peacock and follows one-hit-wonder girl group members Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Paula Pell) and Summer (Busy Philipps) as they go “officially in album mode” — with just six weeks to finish.

After their ’90s hit track “Famous 5eva” is sampled by rising rapper Lil Stinker (Jeremiah Craft), the foursome is inspired to regroup and embark on a second act. Executive produced by Tina Fey, the Peacock original show will introduce new characters and original songs in season two. Below, keep reading to find out how to watch Girls5eva online.

How to Watch Girls5eva Online

The eight-episode second season of Girls5eva is available exclusively on Peacock starting May 5. The first three episodes will be released Thursday, and new ones will air weekly through the June 9 finale.

The only way to watch is by subscribing to the streamer’s ad-supported Premium or Premium Plus plans, which cost $5 to $10 per month (or $50 to $100 annually). A subscription to the NBCUniversal-owned streamer includes access to all Peacock originals, including The Fresh Prince reboot series Bel-Air, Saved By the Bell and Paris in Love; thousands of hours of TV shows and movies; live sports and events; next-day access to NBC and Bravo series; and more.

The Premium Plus package has no ads except for on select live TV shows, and subscribers of that plan can also watch select titles offline on mobile devices. Although the streamer does have a free option, it doesn’t include Peacock originals.

You can watch the first episode of Girls5eva season one for free, but you’ll need a paid subscription to Peacock to catch up on the rest of the series before the second season. However, customers of Xfinity and Spectrum can get Peacock Premium for free with select internet or digital cable plans. Learn more at Xfinity here and at Spectrum here.