‘Grease’ Fans: The Pink Ladies Are Back in This New Prequel Series

Four years before Sandy arrived at Rydell High, the Pink Ladies began their reign as the newest clique to champion the school’s class of outsiders. Paramount+’s new prequel series, Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies tells the story of the classic film’s outcasts set to the tune of teen friendships, sweet romance and standout dance numbers.

Marisa Davila stars as “Brainy” Jane, a Sandra Dee-type who sees her good-girl rep destroyed by a vicious rumor. Fed up with the social hierarchy, she bands together with fellow outcasts Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), a brainy romantic who’s been labeled the school slut; tomboy Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), who longs to join the T-Birds; and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara), who favors fashion over the dating scene.

Below, find out when to stream every new episode of Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies without cable, as well as how to watch the original film online.

How to Watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies debuts April 6 exclusively on Paramount+. The first season spans 10 episodes, and the first two are available to watch online starting Thursday. New episodes are released every Thursday, and the finale streams June 1.

