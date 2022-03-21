Where to Watch the New ‘Halo’ TV Series Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Gamers can relive Halo on the small screen when the highly-anticipated science-fiction series debuts Thursday, March 24 exclusively on Paramount+.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the TV show is adapted from the popular first-person shooter video game about a 26th-century intergalactic war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, an alliance of alien races. Pablo Schrieber stars as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, the leader of the genetically-engineered Spartan super soldier squad; Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the creator of the Spartans; Jen Taylor as the AI character Cortana; and Yerin Ha as Kwan, the daughter of a military leader on the planet Madrigal.

The first season includes nine episodes that will be released weekly every Thursday, and the finale drops May 19.

Originally released in 2001 by Bungie for Xbox, Halo now spans 16 games, including main storyline titles and spinoffs. The Parmaount+ series has already been renewed for a second season.

How to Watch Halo Online

The only way to watch Halo is with a subscription to Paramount+, which costs $5 per month for the Essential plan or $10 for the Premium package. (Note that Paramount Network is separate from the on-demand streaming service.) Both options of ViacomCBS-owned streamer includes access to Paramount+ original content including the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Star Trek Picard and Discovery, Mayor of Kingstown, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill and more; movies and shows from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and Smithsonian channel; and Paramount feature films such as Scream, The Fighter, Django Unchained and others.

Subscribers of Paramount+ Premium can also access their local CBS station live, watch CBS sports (including March Madness, Champions League and NFL games), enjoy commercial-free content (with the exception of live TV and select shows), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for different family members and download content for offline viewing.

New customers are able to watch Halo for free on Paramount+ during the seven-day trial. Paramount+ is also available as an add-on to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.