Where to Watch ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Online

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or in the case of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, like a first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch who’s hell-bent on reclaiming her righteous throne.

The satirical comedy premieres today simultaneously in theatres (just in time for National Cinema Day tomorrow) and online on Peacock. Executive produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, the film stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Trinite and Lee-Curtis Childs, the married leaders of a megachurch that once served tens of thousands of congregants. Following a scandal, the duo tries to reopen their church and “make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen,” per the logline.

Nicole Behari, Conphidance, Austin Crute, Conphidance, Devere Rogers, Robert Yatta and Greta Glenn also star in the film, which marks the directorial debut of identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo and was inspired by Adamma’s 2018 short film of the same name. Frequent Peele collaborator and recent cover star Daniel Kaluuya (through his 59% Productions) is among the team of producers.

At the film’s purple carpet premiere last month, Brown told The Hollywood Reporter that it was “exhausting” to dive into comedy on such a tight filming schedule.

“This was a fast shoot, but a full shoot, shooting six to nine pages almost every day,” says Brown. “But I had a great scene partner [in Regina], and I love my directors and the production team. I felt supported in such a way that anything I wanted to do or try was right. There was freedom to play every day. Whenever you feel like you have freedom to play, that’s the best environment you could be in.”

Says director Adamma, “It was freeing to tackle something that isn’t necessarily new, but doing it in a way that I don’t think many people have. In a way that allowed us to come to terms with where we are with our own faith and how we feel about our own participation in organized religion.”

Writer Adanna adds, “I think what we want audiences to take away from this is to always ask questions… Question everything.”

