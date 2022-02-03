Where to Watch ‘House of Gucci’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

From designer-turned-filmmaker and former creative director Tom Ford to the fashionable family themselves, many have weighed in on House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s film based on author Sara Gay Forden’s book of the same name that chronicles the sensational murder-for-hire of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and the glamorous world of the Italian luxury house. Fans of the Hollywood-loved label and true crime aficionados who missed the film in theaters or prefer to enjoy it at home can finally watch House of Gucci online now that it’s available for purchase and will soon land on streaming services.

Released in November 2021, the MGM film also stars Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci. Salma Hayek and Jack Huston round out the cast. House of Gucci costume designer Janty Yates explained to The Hollywood Reporter that Italian movie star Gina Lollobrigida inspired Gaga’s onscreen wardrobe, while hairstylist Frederic Aspiras (who is also Gaga’s personal hairdresser and wig designer) revealed that he created more than 55 coifs for the Oscar- and Academy Award-winning star’s character.

Of her murderous role, Gaga told THR: “I took the pain I feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can’t go out into a world that I love. I took that pain and I gave it to her.” Though the actress hasn’t met the real-life Reggiani, she said last year during a post-screening Q&A in Los Angeles that the “read everything that I could possibly find” about the convicted murderer, who served 18 years in prison and was released early in 2016 due to credit for good behavior.

“It was important to me that I became not only curious but fascinated and fixated on what happened to this woman that she would make such a terrible mistake and that all these men in this family would come together and that they would be fighting over the money, over the power and the balance of wealth in an Italian family,” Gaga continued at the screening. “What I found was that when I watched her in interviews, I started to pick up on the nuances of when she was telling the truth and when she was lying. I thought, well, if I’m with her in person, she most certainly will lie and I most certainly will be nervous, or not, and be unable to tell.”

How to Watch House of Gucci Online: Digital, Disc and Streaming Release Dates

As of Feb. 1, House of Gucci is digitally available for purchase for $20 Amazon Prime Video in HD and 4K UHD and Vudu. You can watch the movie on any device with the Amazon Prime Video or Vudu apps, including on smart TVs, tablets and smartphones. The digital, DVD and Blu-Ray formats will include exclusive bonus features, such as behind-the-scenes footage, a look at how Lady Gaga transformed herself into Patrizia Reggiani, the style inspiration of the movie and more content.

Wondering where you can stream House of Gucci online? Under a deal with MGM’s Epix network, the fashionable film can be streamed starting Feb. 22 on ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+. It will also be released on Blu-Ray and DVD that same day, and you can now pre-order the disc formats online.

Paramount+ is $5 per month (or $50 annually) for the ad-supported Essential plan or $10 for the Premium package ($100 annually), which only has ads on live TV and a handful of shows. The streamer offers a seven-day trial, so you’ll be able to watch House of Gucci for free if you’re a new subscriber and don’t mind the wait. Both plans include NFL games on CBS, 24/7 live news on CBSN and tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes. However, the Premium option lets you watch your local CBS channel and download content to watch later. In addition to live sports, your subscription also gives you access to the hit Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Star Trek Discovery, A Quiet Place Part II and more exclusive and original content.

