Where to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Online

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen from HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

It’s the night that House Targaryen devotees have been waiting for. Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon finally premiered Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max, teasing no shortage of fantastical fire fights, epic alliances and more dragon kingdom drama in Westeros.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Daemon is a distance uncle of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in the original series based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire books.

Showrunner Ryan Condal told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve been a fan of these books for 20 years … I was a fan of Game of Thrones — I watched the pilot the night it aired on HBO and every episode after. You can’t follow Thrones, it’s The Beatles. I’m setting out as a fan to make the thing I want to see, and I’m happy with what we’ve achieved. The Targaryens are like the Jedi in Star Wars, where you heard about this time when they were plentiful and powerful and always wanted to see that. And now you get to.”

Below, keep reading to find out House of the Dragon‘s episode release schedule, the finale date and how to watch the series without cable, plus new Game of Thrones merch to shop online.

How to Stream House of the Dragons Online: Premiere Date, Episode Schedule

House of the Dragon premiered Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max. The Game of Thrones prequel series’ first season spans 10 episodes, each approximately one hour long. Each episode will air every Sunday, and the finale will will be broadcast Oct. 23.

Cord cutters can stream House of the Dragon online exclusively online on HBO Max, which costs $10 per month for the ad-supported plan or $15 monthly for the ad-free package. The streamer is currently offering 40 percent off annual plans for new subscribers who sign up by Oct. 30. The limited-time HBO Max deal brings your first year’s price down to $70 with ads (a savings of $50) or $105 without ads (or $75 off the regular price).

While both packages let you watch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and the new season of House of the Dragon as well as hundreds of TV shows and movies in HBO’s library, only the ad-free option lets you download content for offline viewing and watch select movies in 4K HD.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Online for Free

You can technically watch House of the Dragon online for free if you’re a new subscriber to Hulu, which offers a seven-day free trial. After your first week, Hulu’s base plan starts at $7 per month, and you can add on HBO Max for an additional monthly fee of $15.

AT&T subscribers may also get access to HBO Max for free with select wireless, internet and TV plans, including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream Choice. Learn more here.

'A Song of Ice and Fire' Series by George R.R. Martin

