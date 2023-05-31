Where to Watch Every ‘Indiana Jones’ Film and TV Series Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jones is finally coming to Disney+. Starting May 31, Indiana Jones will be available on the streamer as part of a shared rights deal with Paramount.

Ahead of the June 30 theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (the fifth and final movie in the franchise), Disney+ subscribers can stream the Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull as well as the TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (which starred Sean Patrick Flanery and Corey Carrier). The content will also remain available on Paramount+, and the new film is also expected to land at both streamers following the theatrical release window.

Ford will reprise his longtime role as the adventurous archaeologist in the forthcoming film, which is directed by James Mangold and also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Jones’ goddaughter, Helena Shaw, and Mads Mikkelsen as the villain. In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Indy and Helena must find a legendary dial with the power to change history before it is found by Jürgen Voller (Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. Other cast members include Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore.

Created by George Lucas, the adventure franchise debuted on the big screen in 1981 and the first four films were directed by Steven Spielberg (who executive produces the latest film alongside Lucas). Parkgoers at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have already experienced Indy’s thrill rides in real life after Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, and Indiana Jones Adventure attractions opened at the theme parks in 1995 and 2008, respectively.

Disney+ subscribers also get exclusive early access to The Dial of Destiny merchandise on May 31 before the collection is released to the general public, with items including an Indiana Jones–branded Mickey Mouse ear headband and Funko Pop collectibles, among others.

To celebrate the latest film, the adventure that started it all is returning to theaters. Raiders of the Lost Ark, will play at select locations from June 4-7, and tickets are available online at Fathom Tickets.

Below, read on for all of the ways to watch Indiana Jones online, including for free.

Where to Watch Indiana Jones Films and TV Shows Online

Subscribers of Disney+ and Paramount+ can stream all four Indiana Jones films and the TV series that originally aired on ABC from 1992-1993. Those titles include Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and the show The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. All of the content is also available to buy on digital at Amazon’s Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes and Redbox, among other on-demand video streaming services.

Disney+ costs $8 per month for the basic ad-supported package or $11 monthly for the Premium ad-free tier. In addition to all Disney films and TV shows, subscriptions include access to Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content, such as the Oscar-nominated Turning Red, Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings and Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Ahsoka.

There are also other options for cord-cutters who want Disney+ and more content. The Disney+ Trio bundle Hulu and ESPN+ is $13 monthly for the ad-supported Basic tier or $20 for the Premium ad-free option, while the Hulu With Live TV plan (which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+) starts at $70 per month with ads or $83 monthly without ads. The live TV package includes more than 75 sports, news and entertainment channels (such as ABC, CBS, NBC and others) and the option to add HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other channels. The ad-free tier allows you to record up to 50 hours of Iive TV and download Hulu content for offline watching.

Paramount+ costs $5 per month for the ad-based Essential plan or $10 monthly for the Premium subscription with no ads (except for select shows and live TV). Both plans include NFL on CBS live, Champions League soccer and access to tens of thousands of episodes and movies in the streamer’s library, including Emmy-nominated series such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Amazing Race; original content such as Rabbit Hole and the Yellowstone prequel 1883; the full Star Trek franchise; Paramount feature films (including Django Unchained, Scream and more); and more content from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian channel.

On top of minimal ads, Paramount+ Premium subscribers can access their local CBS station live, watch CBS sports (including March Madness, Champions League and NFL games), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select content for offline viewing.

New Paramount+ subscribers can watch Indiana Jones for free during the streamer’s seven-day trial period or through the streamer’s Amazon Prime Video channel, which also offers a one-week trial and costs $10 monthly in addition to the Prime or Prime Video subscription.

