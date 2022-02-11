How to Watch Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in ‘Marry Me’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson are pulling on moviegoers’ heartstrings in Marry Me, the Kat Coiro-directed romantic comedy that’s out today, Feb. 11, in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

Starring as a big-screen version of herself, J.Lo is the global pop star Kat Valdez, who prepares to wed fiancé and fellow international music sensation Bastian (budding multi-hyphenate pop star Maluma) in a livestreamed wedding concert. The big nuptials performance is derailed when Bastian is caught cheating with Kat’s assistant, and the bride instead plucks random concertgoer Charlie (Wilson) from the crowd to exchange vows with instead. Of course, the musical rom-com has a soundtrack powered by its onscreen superstars.

Rounding out the cast is Sarah Silverman as Parker (Charlie’s best friend and coworker), Chloe Coleman as Lou (Charlie’s daughter) and Game of Thrones‘ John Bradley as Collin Calloway (Kat’s manager).

How to Watch Marry Me Online

Marry Me is available exclusively on Peacock’s Premium and Premium Plus plans, so the only way you can stream the movie at home is with a paid monthly subscription. The ad-supported Premium package is $5 per month or $50 annually, while the Premium Plus option only has ads on a few live TV shows and costs $10 monthly or $100 annually.

While Peacock does have a free plan, it doesn’t include access to Marry Me. In addition to unlocking access to hundreds more movies and TV series, both the paid subscriptions to the streaming service also include NBCUniversal’s news, sports and entertainment channels; live sports and events; next-day access to NBC shows; Telemundo Spanish-language series; and kids content. Premium Plus subscribers can also download select titles to watch offline on their mobile devices.

With a Peacock paid subscription, you can also stream popular TV shows such as The Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air, the first three seasons of Yellowstone, Wolf Like Me, The Office, Modern Family, Parks & Recreation and others.

Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, so home moviegoers can’t watch Marry Me for free that way. However, customers of Xfinity and Spectrum can get Peacock Premium Plus for free with select internet and digital cable TV plans; learn more at each service’s respective websites here and here.

How to Listen to the Marry Me Soundtrack Online

J.Lo and Maluma fans are getting treated to a new album from the entrepreneurial stars with the Marry Me soundtrack. It includes the title track and more songs by Maluma and J.Lo as Bastian and Kat Valdez, such as “Pa Ti (For You),” “On My Way (Marry Me),” “1 en 1 Millón,” and more as well as remixes by Arkadi and Telykast. You can buy the album on MP3 or CD or stream at Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, Spotify or Tidal.