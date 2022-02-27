Where to Watch ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Villanelle and Eve Polastri are back as Killing Eve returns for its fourth and final season. Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the award-winning spy thriller’s last season premieres Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC+.

The fourth season of Killing Eve continues to follow fashionable assassin Villanelle (Comer) and British intelligence officer Eve (Oh) and their obsessions with each other. MI6 head Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) continues to chase the Twelve, the shadow organization that uses assassins (including Villanelle) to murder powerful people across Europe.

Reprising their roles are Kim Bodnia as Konstantin Vasiliev, Gemma Whelan as Geraldine, Camille Cottin as Hélène and Ayoola Smart as Audrey. New to the show are Marie-Sophie Ferane, Robert Gilbert and Anjana Vasan.

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve debuted in 2018, and the first season was based on author Luke Jennings’ series of thriller novels of the same name. Comer won an Emmy for her role as the psychopathic Russian killer, and Oh (who is also executive producer) earned SAG, Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards for her role as Eve.

Catching up on the cat-and-mouse game between V and E? Whether you’re watching on cable or online, here’s what you need to know about how to watch the last season of Killing Eve.

Killing Eve: Premiere Date and Time, Episode Release Schedule

Killing Eve premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on BBC America. Season four includes eight episodes, and the first two will be aired back to back. New episodes will air weekly every Sunday through April 10.

Those who don’t have access to BBC America can watch the show every Monday on AMC at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST. You can also stream Killing Eve online on AMC+, which gives subscribers access to episodes a week early (with the exception of the first two episodes and the finale).

How to Watch Killing Eve Season 4 Online

If you have a cable subscription, you log into BBC America’s website using your TV provider account to watch season four of Killing Eve.

Those who prefer to stream online without cable can watch BBC America on live TV streaming services such as DirecTV Stream ($70 and up monthly), FuboTV ($65 and up per month), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up per month; includes Disney+ and ESPN+), Philo ($25 and up monthly), Sling TV ($35 to $50 per month) or YouTube TV ($65 and up monthly).

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also watch Killing Eve by adding the AMC+ channel, which is $9 per month on top of the Prime membership fee ($139 annually or $15 per month).

How to Watch Past Seasons of Killing Eve

Past seasons of Killing Eve are available to stream online at AMC+, BBC iPlayer and Hulu. You can also buy seasons one through three on Amazon Prime Video ($3 per episode or $20 per season) and Vudu (on sale for $10 per season).

How to Watch Killing Eve for Free

If you sign up for a new subscription to select streaming services that include access to AMC and BBC America, you can watch Killing Eve for free during the trial period.

Amazon Prime Video has a 30-day free trial, and you can watch AMC+ free for seven days. Hulu offers one free month of its ad-supported plan ($7 monthly) and ad-free package ($12 per month), and both let you watch movies and TV shows on demand. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial for live TV streaming, while Sling offers three-day trials for its Orange, Blue and Orange & Blue packages.

AMC+ also has a seven-day free trial period; after that, the on-demand video service costs $9 per month or $84 annually.