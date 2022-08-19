‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 Debuts Today — These Are the Best Pieces From the Winning Collections

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

A new class of fashion designers are making it work. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn return to guide 10 talents from across the world as they compete for a $1 million prize and then some in Making the Cut season three, which premieres today on Amazon Prime Video — and you can already shop the first winning collection online.

This season’s international lineup includes Savannah-based vintage boutique owner and Mamie Ruth designer Emily Bargeron, Curtis Cassell (who founded the nonbinary label Queera in Brooklyn), Brazilian talent Rafael Chaouiche, London’s Georgia Hardinge (whose scupltural pieces have been worn by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and more), NY-based Sienna Li, Philadelphia-based Jeanette Limas, Los Angeles-based Ciara Morgan (whose label, Ciara Chyanne has been worn by Liza Koshy and Elaine Welteroth) and Gabriella Meyer (who label Denimcratic has been worn by Issa Rae, Sza, Camila Cabello, Bella Hadid and others), Montréal-based Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert (who’s behind the conceptual skatewear label MRKNTN) and Zurich-bred Maison Blanche founder Yannik Zamboni.

Reurning as judges are fashion designers (and stylish friends) Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott, while incoming guest judges include Hollywood stylist Jason Bolden, model and TikTok star Wisdom Kaye and stylish musician sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Making the Cut fans can already shop the winning looks on Amazon Fashion, including the ruffled dresses and separates designed by Li in episode one and the Champion collaboration pieces dreamed up by episode two winner Chaouiche and runner-up Cassell.

Previous winners include season two’s Andrea Pitter, who opened a store in Los Angeles and recently debuted a new line, Terea; and season one champion Jonny Cota, who also has a boutique at Row DTLA (doors down from Pitter).

See the trailer for the latest season below and keep reading to find out the episode release schedule and some of the best pieces to shop from Making the Cut season three.

Making the Cut Season 3: Where to Watch, Episode Release Date

The third season of Making the Cut is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting today, and Amazon Prime members can watch for free. The first two episodes are now live, and two more will be released every Friday, with the finale airing Sept. 8.

New Amazon Prime members can sign up for a 30-day free trial; after that, it costs $15 per month or $139 annually.

Prime members can also watch Amazon original series including the award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emmy-nominated shows such as Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Grrrls and The Boys, the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power prequel series, Thursday Night Football and more.

Shop the Winning Looks from Making the Cut Season 3

Can’t get enough of this season’s Making the Cut designers? Shop the winning looks from episodes one and two below by Sienna Li and Rafael Chaouiche.

