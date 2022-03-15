March Madness 2022: Where to Watch NCAA Basketball Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

The 2022 March Madness season has arrived. The month-long NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off Tuesday, March 15, and the national championship is Monday, April 4. This year’s games mark the full return of live crowds since the start of the pandemic, and so far there are no restrictions on the number of fans allowed in the stands. The 2020 tourney was canceled due to COVID-19, and the 2021 games were limited to 25 percent capacity.

Related: The Best TVs for Watching Sports

Those who want to watch the games in person can find NCAA basketball tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or VividSeats.

Ahead, find out where to watch March Madness 2022 on cable and online, plus the full schedule. Looking for a printable March Madness bracket? You can find that at NCAA’s website here.

How to Watch March Madness 2022 Online

CBS and Warner Media’s Turner Sports have broadcasting rights through 2032 for the NCAA tournament. You can watch March Madness 2022 games on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. All of the channels are available on traditional cable as well as live TV streaming services, and all of the college basketball games will also be livestreamed online at March Madness Live, where you can watch by logging into your cable TV provider account.

You can watch first- and second-round games live on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Sweet 16 games on March 24 and 25 will be on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games will air on TBS on March 26 and on CBS on March 27. The national semifinal games will air on TBS on April 2, and the national championship game will be on CBS on April 4.

If you’re cutting the cord and prefer to watch March Madness 2022 without a cable subscription, here’s where you can stream the tournament online.

DirecTV Stream

Price $70 to $105 and up monthly; limited-time deal for $60 to $95 plus tax per month for first three months

NCAA Channels CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Formerly AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream offers CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV in addition to over 60 other major channels under its Entertainment package ($70 per month). Other plans include the Choice package (regularly $90 per month) which includes over 90 channels or the Ultimate option ($105 monthly) with more than 130 channels; all packages include unlimited Cloud DRV recordings and the ability to add on channels (such as Starz, Showtime, Cinemax and Epix) for an additional $6 to $11 per month. The streaming service also offers a five-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

FuboTV

Price $65 and up monthly

NCAA Channels CBS

If you want to watch March Madness 2022 on FuboTV, keep in mind that your subscription only includes CBS (not TBS, TNT or truTV). The streamer may be a better option for football fans, as the service offers over 100 news, entertainment and sports channels, including pro and college football games on CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network.

Fubo TV Subscription $65 and up monthly Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

Price $70 and up monthly

NCAA Channels CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

In addition to all March Madness games on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, Hulu’s live TV plan ($70 with ads or $76 without ads) includes access to over 75 channels, ad-free movies and TV shows on Disney+, live sports on ESPN+ and Hulu originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ $70 and up monthly Buy now

Paramount+

Pricing $5 to $10 monthly or $50 to $100 annually

NCAA Channels CBS

ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+ lets you stream March Madness games on CBS, plus tens of thousands of movies and TV show episodes and live news on CBSN. Choose from the Essential package ($5 per month or $50 annually) with limited ads or the Premium plan ($10 monthly or $100 per year) that has no ads except for select live TV shows. New subscribers get a free seven-day trial.

Paramount+ Subscription $5 to $10 monthly Buy now

SlingTV

Pricing $35 monthly for the Blue Plan, $50 monthly for the Orange & Blue plan

NCAA Channels TBS, TNT, truTV

Sling TV‘s Blue and Orange & Blue plans offer more than 40 channels, including TBS, TNT and truTV. (Note that the Orange-only plan does not include truTV.) Although CBS is not included in the packages, new customers can choose from deals that offer a free over-the-air HD antenna for watching local cable channels. The streamer offers a free three-day trial to new subscribers.

Sling TV Subscription $35 to $50 monthly Buy now

YouTube TV

Pricing $65 monthly; first three months for $55 monthly for a limited time

NCAA Channels CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

YouTube TV‘s live streaming service also offers all four channels airing March Madness games, plus more than 85 other news, entertainment and sports networks. Monthly subscriptions also include unlimited digital recording and streaming on up to six accounts; new customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer of $55 per month for the first three months.

YouTube TV Monthly Subscription $65 per month and up Buy now

March Madness 2022 Schedule

Below is the full 2022 March Madness tournament schedule; see additional details on the venues and more at NCAA’s website.

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

Game (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Time 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Game (12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming

Time 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Wednesday, March 16

Game (16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright St.

Time 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Game (11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers

Time 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT Channel truTV

First Round

Thursday, March 17

Game (11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado St.

Time 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT

12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT Channel CBS

Game (13) South Dakota St. vs. (4) Providence

Time 12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT

12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT Channel truTV

Game (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise St.

Time 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT Channel TNT

Game (16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor

Time 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT Channel TBS

Game (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee

Time 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT

2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT Channel CBS

Game (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa

Time 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT

3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Game (16) Georgia St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

Time 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT Channel TNT

Game (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina

Time 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT Channel TBS

Game (12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) UConn

Time 6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT

6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT Channel TNT

Game (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Kentucky

Time 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT Channel CBS

Game (12) Wyoming/Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary’s

Time 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT Channel TBS

Game (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St.

Time 7:27 p.m. ET/4:27 p.m. PT

7:27 p.m. ET/4:27 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Game (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas

Time 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT

9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT Channel TNT

Game (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray St.

Time 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT Channel CBS

Game (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA

Time 9:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. ET

9:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. ET Channel TBS

Game (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) Kansas

Time 9:57 p.m. ET/6:57 p.m. PT

9:57 p.m. ET/6:57 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Friday, March 18

Game (10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St.

Time 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT

12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT Channel CBS

Game (15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn

Time 12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT

12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT Channel truTV

Game (14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech

Time 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT Channel TNT

Game (14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue

Time 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT Channel TBS

Game (15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova

Time 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT

2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT Channel CBS

Game (10) Miami vs. (7) USC

Time 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT

3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Game (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama

Time 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT Channel TNT

Game (11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas

Time 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT Channel TBS

Game (13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois

Time 6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT

6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT Channel TNT

Game (15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke

Time 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT Channel CBS

Game (11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU

Time 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT Channel TBS

Game (16) Wright St./Bryant vs. (1) Arizona

Time 7:27 p.m. ET/4:27 p.m. PT

7:27 p.m. ET/4:27 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Game (12) UAB vs. (5) Houston

Time 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT

9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT Channel TNT

Game (10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St.

Time 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT Channel CBS

Game (14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin

Time 9:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. ET

9:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. ET Channel TBS

Game (9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall

Time 9:57 p.m. ET/6:57 p.m. PT

9:57 p.m. ET/6:57 p.m. PT Channel truTV

Second Round (more times to be released after First Round completes)

Saturday, March 19, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT — CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sunday, March 20, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT — CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sweet 16 (more times to be released)

Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT — CBS, TBS

Friday, March 25, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT — CBS, TBS

Elite Eight (more times to be released)

Saturday, March 26, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT — TBS

Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT — CBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 2, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT (second time TBD) — TBS

National Championship

Monday, April 4, 9 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT — TBS