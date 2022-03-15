March Madness 2022: Where to Watch NCAA Basketball Online

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 March Madness season has arrived. The month-long NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off Tuesday, March 15, and the national championship is Monday, April 4. This year’s games mark the full return of live crowds since the start of the pandemic, and so far there are no restrictions on the number of fans allowed in the stands. The 2020 tourney was canceled due to COVID-19, and the 2021 games were limited to 25 percent capacity.
Those who want to watch the games in person can find NCAA basketball tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or VividSeats.
Ahead, find out where to watch March Madness 2022 on cable and online, plus the full schedule. Looking for a printable March Madness bracket? You can find that at NCAA’s website here.
How to Watch March Madness 2022 Online
CBS and Warner Media’s Turner Sports have broadcasting rights through 2032 for the NCAA tournament. You can watch March Madness 2022 games on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. All of the channels are available on traditional cable as well as live TV streaming services, and all of the college basketball games will also be livestreamed online at March Madness Live, where you can watch by logging into your cable TV provider account.
You can watch first- and second-round games live on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Sweet 16 games on March 24 and 25 will be on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games will air on TBS on March 26 and on CBS on March 27. The national semifinal games will air on TBS on April 2, and the national championship game will be on CBS on April 4.
If you’re cutting the cord and prefer to watch March Madness 2022 without a cable subscription, here’s where you can stream the tournament online.
DirecTV Stream
Price $70 to $105 and up monthly; limited-time deal for $60 to $95 plus tax per month for first three months
NCAA Channels CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Formerly AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream offers CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV in addition to over 60 other major channels under its Entertainment package ($70 per month). Other plans include the Choice package (regularly $90 per month) which includes over 90 channels or the Ultimate option ($105 monthly) with more than 130 channels; all packages include unlimited Cloud DRV recordings and the ability to add on channels (such as Starz, Showtime, Cinemax and Epix) for an additional $6 to $11 per month. The streaming service also offers a five-day free trial.
FuboTV
Price $65 and up monthly
NCAA Channels CBS
If you want to watch March Madness 2022 on FuboTV, keep in mind that your subscription only includes CBS (not TBS, TNT or truTV). The streamer may be a better option for football fans, as the service offers over 100 news, entertainment and sports channels, including pro and college football games on CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network.
Hulu with Live TV
Price $70 and up monthly
NCAA Channels CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
In addition to all March Madness games on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, Hulu’s live TV plan ($70 with ads or $76 without ads) includes access to over 75 channels, ad-free movies and TV shows on Disney+, live sports on ESPN+ and Hulu originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers.
Paramount+
Pricing $5 to $10 monthly or $50 to $100 annually
NCAA Channels CBS
ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+ lets you stream March Madness games on CBS, plus tens of thousands of movies and TV show episodes and live news on CBSN. Choose from the Essential package ($5 per month or $50 annually) with limited ads or the Premium plan ($10 monthly or $100 per year) that has no ads except for select live TV shows. New subscribers get a free seven-day trial.
SlingTV
Pricing $35 monthly for the Blue Plan, $50 monthly for the Orange & Blue plan
NCAA Channels TBS, TNT, truTV
Sling TV‘s Blue and Orange & Blue plans offer more than 40 channels, including TBS, TNT and truTV. (Note that the Orange-only plan does not include truTV.) Although CBS is not included in the packages, new customers can choose from deals that offer a free over-the-air HD antenna for watching local cable channels. The streamer offers a free three-day trial to new subscribers.
YouTube TV
Pricing $65 monthly; first three months for $55 monthly for a limited time
NCAA Channels CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
YouTube TV‘s live streaming service also offers all four channels airing March Madness games, plus more than 85 other news, entertainment and sports networks. Monthly subscriptions also include unlimited digital recording and streaming on up to six accounts; new customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer of $55 per month for the first three months.
March Madness 2022 Schedule
Below is the full 2022 March Madness tournament schedule; see additional details on the venues and more at NCAA’s website.
First Four
Tuesday, March 15
Game (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
- Time 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Game (12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming
- Time 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Wednesday, March 16
Game (16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright St.
- Time 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Game (11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers
- Time 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
First Round
Thursday, March 17
Game (11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado St.
- Time 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT
- Channel CBS
Game (13) South Dakota St. vs. (4) Providence
- Time 12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Game (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise St.
- Time 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT
- Channel TNT
Game (16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor
- Time 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
- Channel TBS
Game (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee
- Time 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT
- Channel CBS
Game (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa
- Time 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Game (16) Georgia St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
- Time 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT
- Channel TNT
Game (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina
- Time 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT
- Channel TBS
Game (12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) UConn
- Time 6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT
- Channel TNT
Game (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Kentucky
- Time 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT
- Channel CBS
Game (12) Wyoming/Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary’s
- Time 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT
- Channel TBS
Game (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St.
- Time 7:27 p.m. ET/4:27 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Game (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas
- Time 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT
- Channel TNT
Game (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray St.
- Time 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
- Channel CBS
Game (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA
- Time 9:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. ET
- Channel TBS
Game (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) Kansas
- Time 9:57 p.m. ET/6:57 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Friday, March 18
Game (10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St.
- Time 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT
- Channel CBS
Game (15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn
- Time 12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Game (14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech
- Time 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT
- Channel TNT
Game (14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue
- Time 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
- Channel TBS
Game (15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova
- Time 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT
- Channel CBS
Game (10) Miami vs. (7) USC
- Time 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Game (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama
- Time 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT
- Channel TNT
Game (11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas
- Time 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT
- Channel TBS
Game (13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois
- Time 6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT
- Channel TNT
Game (15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke
- Time 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT
- Channel CBS
Game (11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU
- Time 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT
- Channel TBS
Game (16) Wright St./Bryant vs. (1) Arizona
- Time 7:27 p.m. ET/4:27 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Game (12) UAB vs. (5) Houston
- Time 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT
- Channel TNT
Game (10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St.
- Time 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
- Channel CBS
Game (14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin
- Time 9:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. ET
- Channel TBS
Game (9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall
- Time 9:57 p.m. ET/6:57 p.m. PT
- Channel truTV
Second Round (more times to be released after First Round completes)
Saturday, March 19, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT — CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sunday, March 20, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT — CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16 (more times to be released)
Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT — CBS, TBS
Friday, March 25, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT — CBS, TBS
Elite Eight (more times to be released)
Saturday, March 26, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT — TBS
Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT — CBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 2, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT (second time TBD) — TBS
National Championship
Monday, April 4, 9 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT — TBS
