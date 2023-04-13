Midge Eyes “A Big Life” In ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ — Here’s When to Watch the Last Season Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Midge is eyeing bigger and brighter stages in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which premieres Friday, April 14 on Prime Video. When we last left off with Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), the Manhattan housewife-turned-standup comedienne took her relationship with Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) to the next level while success seems “closer than ever [yet] still so far away,” per the logline.

“I want a big life. I want to break every single rule there is,” declares Midge in the latest trailer. But she also discovers that “it’s two steps forward, three steps back, and I’m tired of it,” she says of her comedy career.

Meanwhile, her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein) sees her business picking up, while the stand-up comic’s parents, Abe and Rose Weissman (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle) find themselves in a string of “bad luck.” The fifth season will also see the return of a few familiar faces, including Sylvio (Milo Ventimiglia) and Bendetta (Kelly Bishop). The cast also includes Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the Prime Video original series has earned 20 Emmys in the comedy series category, including outstanding lead actress for star Brosnahan, best supporting actress (Bornstein), best supporting actor (Shalhoub), best guest actor (Kirby) and best guest actress (Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon). It also nabbed a Golden Globe award for best musical or comedy television series in 2017 and an Emmy in 2018 for outstanding comedy series.

At last week’s premiere, Brosnahan — who channeled her onscreen character’s fashion and beauty looks on the red carpet — explained that her retro role changed her life.

“It’s changed me in ways that I’ll probably be discovering for a really long time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have gained a second, a third and a fourth family from this experience. I’ve been taken care of, uplifted and loved throughout this process in ways I never could have imagined you could experience at work. I’ve learned to trust myself in ways that I didn’t heading into this show. I’ve learned to be braver in the pursuit of something scary. I have grown up on this show.”

Below, find out when to watch the last season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the episode release schedule and more.

How to Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Online: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available exclusively online at Amazon’s Prime Video, and members of Prime and Prime Video can watch for free with their subscription. The first three episodes will be available April 14, and one will be released weekly. There are a total of nine episodes running between 43 to 76 minutes. The series finale will air May 26.

New subscribers can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for free online with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which costs $15 per month or $139 annually.