Where to Watch MLB Games Online Without Cable

With the Major League Baseball season in full swing, there are tons of intriguing matchups to check out. The NL West is hotly contested, with the Padres and Dodgers fighting for first place. The same goes for the AL West, where the Angels and Astors are only separated by one game.

Point is, there are a lot of games that have major implications — even this early in the season. If you want to handpick your ideal games, you can check out the full schedule at MLB.com. Trying to figure out how to watch MLB games online, with or without cable? Here’s how you can catch all of the league’s must-see contests.

How to Watch MLB Games Online

If you’re a cable subscriber, you’ll be able to catch your local team through their area-specific network. For example, for the Dodgers, that means Spectrum Sportsnet. And if you’re an Angels fan, you can tune into Fox Sports West. The same goes for pretty much any MLB team. Apple, ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Turner Sports and YouTube have rights to nationally televised MLB games.

There are easy ways to catch major matchups, too. ESPN runs baseball games every Sunday night, and will occasionally pick up a midweek game. Furthermore, if you have a cable package that includes MLB TV, you’ll be able to catch a game almost every night.

But if you don’t have cable, or would rather have a little more choice, you can subscribe to a live TV streaming service to watch local and national MLB games, such as DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and more. Keep reading to find out about the variety of options, including MLB.TV.

Amazon Prime Video

If you have Prime membership ($139 per year or $15 per month), You can watch regular-season games through MLB.TV when you subscribe to the channel through Amazon Prime Video. An MLB.TV subscription is $25 per month for the All-Team Pass or $120 annually for the Single Team Pass (in addition to the Amazon Prime monthly or yearly fee). If you’re a new Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial; new MLB.TV subscriptions also include a free seven-day trial.

MLB.TV on Amazon Prime Video $25 monthly or $120 annually Buy now

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is steadily getting into the live TV game, after making forays into soccer and basketball. Baseball appears to be the next frontier, as the streamer now offers access to Friday Night Baseball, complete with pregame coverage and postage analysis — a good option for a real baseball junkie.

Apple TV+ Subscription $5 monthly Buy now

DirecTV Stream

Watch regional games on NBC, Fox, ESPN and channels online with a subscription to DirecTV Stream, which offers more than 65 other sports, entertainment and news channels under its Entertainment package ($70 monthly). Other plans offer over 90 to 140 channels, with prices ranging from $84 to $140 per month; you can also add on HBO Max, Starz, Showtime and other channels to add to your options for movies and TV.

DirecTV Stream Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

ESPN+

ESPN+ provides specialized coverage — but it’s worth noting that the online streaming service doesn’t always offer live games in every market. It costs $7 per month on its own, or you can get it bundled with Hulu with Live TV and Disney+ for $76 and up per month. An ESPN+ subscription also includes access to the network’s 30 for 30 library of sports documentaries, exclusive pay-per-view UFC events, ESPN+ originals and more, so it’s a great option for sports fans who want to get into more than just the game.

ESPN+ Subscription $7 monthly Buy now

Fubo TV

FuboTV is a good option for fans of all sports. For baseball, though, it might be one of the best. While there are preset packages, you can also handpick add-ons to get as little — or as much — coverage as you like. It’s not necessarily MLB specific, but if you’re a fan of all sports, and particularly enjoy baseball, it’s a bargain at $70 per month. You can get a week’s free trial, too.

FuboTV Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

For $76 and up per month, you can get Hulu with Live TV bundled with Disney + and ESPN+. That package includes more than 75 live local and national TV channels — so you can catch your hometown team and tune into the big games.

Hulu with Live TV Subscription $76 and up monthly Buy now

MLB.TV

The easiest way to watch as much baseball as you like online is still through MLB.TV itself. The platform offers a comprehensive subscription service, which includes every regular season and playoff game for $25 per month or $140 per year. If you only want to watch all 162 contests for one team, you can pay for the Single Team package which will set you back $120 for the entire season and offseason. Both are available with a free one-week trial so you can check it out before committing.

MLB.TV Subscription $140 and up Buy now

Peacock

If you want to watch Sunday games, Peacock gives subscribers of its ad-supported Premium plan access to one exclusive game each week as part of MLB Sunday Leadoff. That service costs $5 per month and gives access to NBC, Peacock movies and TV shows and more. Upgrade to the Premium Plus plan ($10 monthly) for an ad-free experience.

Peacock Subscription $5 to $10 monthly Buy now

Sling TV

For a limited time, get half off your first month of Sling TV‘s on-demand streaming, which regularly costs $35 per month for individual Orange and Blue plans or $50 monthly for the Orange & Blue package. The Blue and Orange & Blue plans let you watch over 40 local broadcast and national channels, and you can record up to 50 hours of content and stream on up to three devices.