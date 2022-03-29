Where to Watch New Marvel Series ‘Moon Knight’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

A new hero has joined the Marvel universe with the Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight, premiering March 30 on Disney+.

Isaac plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who experiences strange blackouts and memories of another life. After an unexpected event, Grant discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body (and an entirely different accent) with Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine. The latter transforms into Moon Knight, a mercenary for the Egyptian moon good of vengeance, Khonshu.

The Marvel Studios miniseries also features Ethan Hawke as the villain Arthur Harrow, inspired by Branch Davidians cult leader David Koresh. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he immediately accepted the role after Isaac pitched the character to him during a run-in at a local Brooklyn coffee shop.

Hawke added that while filming Moon Knight in 2021, “we both realized that we like to run. So it was a great way to talk and get to know each other and make small talk about the show and work out problems with our scripts. That’ll probably be what I remember most about our summer. Just battling out the scripts as we ran around Budapest.”

Isaac told THR that he had “so much hesitation” about signing onto another franchise after playing Poe Dameron in Star Wars. “I loved doing [the films], but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films. But this came my way, and my instinct at first was like, ‘This is probably not the right thing to do.’ But there was just something about the Steven character that was speaking to me a little bit,” he said.

The limited series spans six episodes and is inspired by the Marvel comic book hero.

How to Watch Moon Knight Online

The new Marvel miniseries debuts Wednesday, March 30, on Disney+. Episodes will be released weekly, and the finale drops on May 4.

A subscription is required to watch Disney+, which costs $8 per month or $80 per year. (A cheaper ad-supported plan will launch later this year.) Subscribers get access to Marvel and Star Wars franchises (such as Avengers films and spinoff shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett), Pixar’s full-length features and short films National Geographic shows and other Disney content (including recent releases Turning Red and Encanto). You can also host virtual movie nights with friends using GroupWatch, stream content on up to four devices and enjoy select titles in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos.

Disney+ Subscription $8 monthly or $80 annually Buy now

Cord-cutters who want to expand their on-demand entertainment offerings can sign up for the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle, which is $14 to $20 per month, depending on whether you choose the ad-supported or ad-free package. Both include live sports and Hulu original content, such as the Emmy-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers; you can also upgrade to the Hulu with Live TV plan ($70 to $76 per month) that lets you stream cable news, sports and more.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

New or current eligible Verizon customers can watch Moon Knight for free with select Unlimited plans, which come with the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle for free through May 31. After the six-month trial period, the plan turns into a paid subscription at $8 or $13 monthly (choose from options with or without ads). Learn more at Verizon here.