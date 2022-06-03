Where to Watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back this Sunday. Airing live starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. This year’s two-show event will kick off with the scripted ceremony hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, followed by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show hosted by The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams.

Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award, Jack Black will be awarded the Comedic Genius Award and The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel will be given the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement. Diplo and Swae Lee will perform their song “Tupelo Shuffle” from Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming biopic Elvis, and Snoop Dogg will spin tunes as DJ Snoopadelic.

Among the films and TV series up for the most golden popcorn statues are Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, The Batman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The best movie nominees are The Adam Project, The Batman, Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, while the best show contenders are HBO Max’s Euphoria, Netflix series Inventing Anna and Squid Game, Disney+ and Marvel’s Loki, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Yellowstone.

Nominees for best performance in a movie include Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Robert Pattinson in The Batman, Sandra Bullock in The Lost City, Timothée Chalamet in Dune and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Up for best performance in a show are Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya.

Other main show categories include best hero, best villain, best kiss, best comedic performance, breakthrough performance, best fight, most frightened performance, best team and more. Unscripted categories include best docu-reality series, best competition series, best lifestyle show, best unscripted series, best reality return, best reality star, best reality romance, best breakthrough social star, best host, best talk/topical show and best music documentary.

The best song category is new to the show, with Jennifer Hudson for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi for “Just Look Up” (Don’t Look Up), Dominic Fike for “Little Star” in Euphoria, Jennifer Lopez for “On My Way (Marry Me)” (Marry Me) and Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” the inaugural nominees.

See the full list of nominees here, and keep reading for more on how to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards with or without cable.

How to Watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards Online

Cable subscribers can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on MTV or on MTV.com (by signing into a TV provider account) this Sunday starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Cord cutters can stream the ceremony online on Paramount+ and on any live TV streaming service that carries the network, including DirecTV Stream ($70 and up per month), FuboTV ($70 and up per month), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly; includes Disney+ and ESPN+), Philo ($25 and up per month) or YouTube TV ($65 per month).

You can technically watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards for free by signing up for a 24-hour Viewing Pass on MTV.com, or by signing up for a free 30-day trial to Paramount+. See below for more details on the streaming options for watching the MTV Movie & TV Awards online.

DirecTV Stream

Get $30 off your first two months when you sign up for a new DirecTV Stream subscription, which starts at $70 per month The streamer offers MTV and more than 65 sports, entertainment and news channels under its Entertainment package ($70 monthly). Other plans offer over 90 to 140 channels, with prices ranging from $84 to $140 per month; you can also add on HBO Max, Starz, Showtime and other channels to add to your options for movies and TV.

DirecTV Stream Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

FuboTV

FuboTV starts at $70 per month for access to MTV and more than 120 other news, entertainment and sports channels under the Pro Plan; you can also upgrade to the Elite package ($80 monthly) which includes more than 180 channels and over 130 events in 4K. Both plans let you record TV shows, movies, games and more and watch on unlimited screens.

FuboTV Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

Watch MTV more than 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels on-demand with a Hulu with Live TV subscription, which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ and costs $70 for the ad-supported plan or $76 for the ad-free package. The bundle also lets you watch thousands of popular TV shows, movies and original content, and you can add Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other channels for an extra monthly fee.

Hulu with Live TV Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

Paramount+

In addition to MTV, Paramount+ subscriptions include access to CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel. The streamer costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Essential plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium option; save when you sign up for an annual package ($50 or $100 per year, respectively). Subscriptions come with access to thousands of hours of movies and TV series, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, South Park: The Streaming Wars, the entire Star Trek franchise, Yellowstone prequel show 1883 and more.

Subscriptions are priced at

Paramount+ Subscription $5 and up monthly Buy now

Philo

Philo‘s live TV subscription costs $25 per month and includes MTV and over 50 other classic TV, lifestyle and news channels. Subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create up to 10 profiles and save unlimited live or future shows for up to one year.

Philo Subscription $25 monthly Buy now

YouTube

For $65 per month, YouTube TV‘s streaming subscription includes MTV and more than 85 other news, entertainment and live sports channels. New subscribers can get their first three months for $55 per month; after that, it costs $65 monthly. YouTube TV subscriptions include unlimited digital recording and up to six accounts.