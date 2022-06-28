×
Where to Watch ‘Only Murders In the Building’ Online

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star as a trio of New York murder mystery podcasters who find that the tables have been turned.

Only Murders In The Building
'Only Murders In The Building' Courtesy of Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

New York’s most famous fictional whodunnit podcasters are back — this time to clear their own names. Only Murders in the Building returns today for its second season on Hulu, and as seen in the trailer below, the tables have now turned on the intrepid amateur investigators.

The show stars Selena Gomez as Mabel, Steve Martin as Charles and Martin Short as Oliver, as a trio of Big Apple neighbors who are now the persons of interest in the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), the now-late board president of their apartment building.

As the trio unravel why they’re being framed, the plot thickens when they become the subject of rival Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) podcast and they deal with suspicious neighbors. Keep reading below for everything you need to know about how to watch Only Murders in the Building season two online, including how to stream the series for free.

How to Watch Only Murders In the Building Online

You can watch Only Murders in the Building online starting today exclusively on Hulu, which costs $7 per month with ads or $13 per month without ads. Both subscription options include the show’s first season as well as Hulu original series including The Orville: New HorizonsThe KardashiansThe GreatHandmaid’s TalePam & Tommy and thousands of movies and TV shows. Subscribers can also stream on mobile devices, watch on two screens simultaneously and create up to six user profiles but only the ad-free plan lets you download content to watch later offline.

If you’re a new Hulu subscriber, you can stream Only Murders In the Building for free with a one-month trial.

Hulu Subscription $7 to $13 monthly
Buy now

Cord cutters can expand their streaming library and add other channels such as HBO Max ($15 per month), which includes TV shows such as WestworldWinning Time and Euphoria; and movies such as The Batman, all of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts titles and the franchise’s reunion special; Oscar-winning film West Side Story; and more.

Hulu with HBO Max $22 and up monthly
Buy now

Another option for going cord-free is the Hulu with Live TV package, which is bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ and includes more than 75 cable channels, live sports and thousands of movies and TV shows. The plan is $70 per month with ads or $76 monthly without ads, but note that there’s no free trial available.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscription $76 and up monthly
Buy now

