Where to Watch ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Online

Captain Ed Mercer and his comedic crew on the USS Orville will embark on their final intergalactic adventures. After decamping from Fox, The Orville: New Horizons premieres its third and final season online today on Hulu.

The sci-fi dramedy takes place in the 25th century and stars creator Seth MacFarlane as Mercer, an officer rising in the space ranks and who discovers his wife in bed with an alien. His promising career is jeopardized after his divorce sends him spiraling into emotional turmoil, but things take a turn when he is chosen to lead a new exploration through the Planetary Union (an alliance among Earth and other planets). When his ex-wife, Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), is assigned to serve as first officer, the former couple must reconcile and work together in running the ship.

The show also stars Penny Johnson Jerald as chief medical officer Dr. Claire Finn, Scott Grimes as Lieutenant Gordon Malloy (and Mercer’s best friend), the late Norm MacDonald as Yaphit, Peter Macon as Lieutenant Commander Bortus, J. Lee as Lieutenant Commander John Lamarr and Mark Jackson as the artificial being and science and engineering officer Isaac. Ty Finn, Anne Winters, Jessica Szohr, BJ Tanner and Mike Henry round out the latest cast.

The third season spans 10 episodes that will be released every Thursday, with the series finale airing August 4. Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Orville: New Horizons online, including for free.

How to Watch The Orville: New Horizons Online

You can watch The Orville: New Horizons online exclusively on Hulu, which costs $7 per month with ads or $13 monthly without ads. Both subscription options include the first two seasons of The Orville as well as Hulu original series including The Kardashians, The Great, Handmaid’s Tale, Pam & Tommy and thousands of movies and TV shows. Subscribers can also stream on mobile devices, watch on two screens simultaneously and create up to six user profiles, but only the ad-free plan lets you download content to watch later offline.

If you’re a new Hulu subscriber, you can stream The Orville: New Horizons for free with a one-month trial.

Cord cutters can expand their streaming library and add other channels such as HBO Max ($15 per month), or bundle their plan with Hulu’s live TV package that includes more than 75 cable channels, movies and TV shows on Disney+ (including Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel content) and live sports on ESPN+ starting at $70 per month.