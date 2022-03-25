Oscars 2022: How to Watch the 94th Academy Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Following three years of host-less ceremonies, the Oscars are returning with not one, but a trio of emcees. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will co-host the 94th Academy Awards, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The films with the most Oscar nominations include The Power of the Dog (which has 12 noms), Dune (10 recognitions), Belfast and West Side Story (seven nominations each) and King Richard (six noms). Joining those films in the best picture category are Apple+ TV’s CODA, Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley.

Broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the event will be livestreamed with American Sign Language interpretation on the Academy’s YouTube channel for Deaf or hard of hearing viewers, marking a first for the ceremony. The schedule includes the first live performance of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and a band featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Sheila E., Pianist Robert Glasper and Oscars music director Adam Blackstone. This year’s festivities also include the new Fan-Favorite Award, which will recognize the most-voted film from a Twitter poll.

Oscars 2022: Red Carpet and Ceremony Date and Time

Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host ABC’s red carpet coverage, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

E! will also be covering the red carpet starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, and Laverne Cox, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and Naz Perez will provide commentary.

How to Watch the Oscars 2022 on TV and Online

Cable subscribers can watch the 2022 Oscars online live on abc.com or the ABC app and logging in with their TV provider credentials. Those who miss the live broadcast can watch the awards show on-demand on Hulu starting March 28.

Cord cutters and those without a cable subscription can watch the Oscars on any live TV streaming service that offers access to ABC. If you don’t have a smart TV or a device that supports apps, you’ll need to plug a streaming stick or other device (such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku) into your television to watch online without cable.

Read on below to find out where to stream the Oscars 2022 online.

FuboTV Stream live and on-demand from over 100 cable channels (including ABC) and plans start at $70 per month for the Pro package and $80 for the Elite option. A free seven-day trial is available to new subscribers.

Hulu Live TV The streaming on-demand video platform’s live TV option includes ABC and starts at $70 per month for the ad-supported option or $76 monthly for the ad-free plan. The subscription includes Disney+ and ESPN+ as well as access to Hulu original content such as The Kardashians, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pam & Tommy and more.

Sling The affordable online cable and streaming service starts at $10 per month for access to over 30 entertainment, news and sports channels. Learn more and sign up for Sling here

YouTube TV The popular video platform’s live TV service offers access to over 85 networks, including your local ABC channel. Monthly subscriptions start at $65, but new subscribers can get a deal right now for $55 per month for the first three months.