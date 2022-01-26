If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

There’s a story — usually a salacious and illicit one — behind every celebrity sex tape, including the one involving Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Lily James and Sebastian Stan play the real-life Baywatch star and Mötley Crue drummer in Pam & Tommy, the original drama series that debuts Feb. 2 on Hulu.

The eight-episode miniseries follows the love story of former couple, who married in 1995 four days into a Cancún getaway that was also their first date. Their honeymoon sex tape was stolen by Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), a carpenter hired and later fired by Lee, who then refused to pay the construction bill. Nick Offerman plays Uncle Miltie, a porn producer who helps Rand capitalize on his pilfered video, and Taylor Schilling portrays Rand’s ex-wife and porn star, Erica Gauthier.

While anyone can Wikipedia what happens next (the TL;DR is the celebrity couple eventually reached a settlement with Internet Entertainment Group, the distributor of the stolen tape), the Hulu show offers a glimpse at the aftermath of the sex tape from its stars’ famous shoes. See the full trailer below.

Where to Watch Pam & Tommy Online

Pam & Tommy premieres exclusively on Hulu, which costs $7 per month with ads or $13 monthly without ads. Both plans let you watch Hulu original series such as Pam & Tommy, Handmaid’s Tale, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Great and more, as well as thousands of movies and TV shows. You can watch Pam & Tommy on Hulu.com with your mobile or computer browser or on any smart TV, smartphone or tablet that supports the Hulu app, but only the ad-free plan allows subscribers to download and watch content offline.

Hulu Subscription $7 and up monthly Buy now

If you’re looking to cut the cord, Hulu offers a Live TV package that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and access to over 75 entertainment, news and sports channels and networks (including ABC, BET, Fox, Freeform, FX, NBC, Paramount Network and more) for $70 per month.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

How to Watch Pam & Tommy on Hulu for Free

Hulu offers a 30-day trial for both of its plans, essentially allowing new subscribers to watch Pam & Tommy for free online.

There’s also a free seven-day trial for Hulu with the HBO Max add-on, which gets you access to shows including And Just Like That, Euphoria, The Gilded Age, Peacemaker, Succession and others as well as movies and specials such as the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and more. After the first week, the plan rolls into Hulu’s subscription starting at $7 per month for the base package and $15 per month for the HBO Max add-on.

Hulu Subscription with HBO Max Add-On $22 and up monthly Buy now

If you’re a new or existing Verizon customer, you can get Hulu for free with select Unlimited plans, which come with the Disney bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Learn more here.