Where to Watch Pixar’s New Animated Film, ‘Turning Red’ Online

Pixar decided to forgo the theatrical release for its latest film, Turning Red, due to the Omicron variant. Instead, the new animated feature will go straight to streaming on Disney+. There is one exception for Los Angeles moviegoers, who can watch Turning Red on the big screen in Hollywood at Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre, where the movie will be screened from March 11 to 17.

Directed by Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi (who won an Oscar for her animated short, Bao), the coming-of-age movie follows 13-year-old Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), who has a close relationship with her mother Ming (Sandra Oh) and father Jin (Orion Lee). The dutiful daughter is too preoccupied with tending to her family’s ancestral temple to hang out with her tween friends — but her adolescent life changes when she discovers that she transforms into a giant red panda if she gets excited.

Turning Red boasts the first all-female creative leadership team team in Pixar’s history. Co-writer Julia Cho told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, “We’re treating girlhood as complex and as authentically as we treat so many stories of boyhood that are already in the culture. For me, I think what I really love is seeing older men being like, ‘I love this movie because of my daughter.’ There’s something in there for all of us.”

Pixar’s Turning Red can streamed online exclusively on Disney+ starting Friday, March 11. The streaming service costs $8 per month or $80 per year, and a cheaper ad-supported tier will be rolled out later this year. Currently, subscriptions are ad-free and include access to all of Pixar’s full-length and short films, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, National Geographic shows, Disney classics and much more. Subscribers can also host virtual movie nights with friends using GroupWatch, stream content on up to four devices and enjoy select titles in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos.

Those who want to add more movies, TV series and sports to their package can opt for the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle that costs $14 per month for the ad-supported option or $20 monthly for the ad-free plan. Both include live sports and Hulu original content (such as the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers) accessible on compatible tablets, smartphones and TVs.

And if you want to completely cut the cord, there’s also a Hulu with Live TV package starting at $76 per month and that comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. That plan includes more than 75 sports, news and entertainment channels (such as ABC, CBS, NBC and others) and the ability to add on HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and more. You can also watch content without ads, record up to 50 hours of Iive TV and download Hulu content for offline watching.

Although Disney+ doesn’t offer a trial period, there’s one way to watch Turning Red online for free. If you’re a new or current eligible Verizon customer, you can get Disney+ for free for six months through May 31 with select Unlimited plans; after the trial period, the plan converts to the paid subscription of $8 per month. The Disney+ bundle that includes ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu for $13 monthly is also available. Learn more at Verizon here.