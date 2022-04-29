Where to Watch Elisabeth Moss’ New Thriller Series ‘Shining Girls’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you were captivated by Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson or June Osborne, then you’ll want to catch the star in her latest small screen role for yet another Oscar-winning streaming service. The actress stars in Shining Girls, a new limited thriller series that premieres Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.

Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the eight-episode miniseries is based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel of the same name. Moss plays Kirby Mazrachi, a research assistant and aspiring reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times. After surviving an attack by a violent serial killer, she begins to question her reality following unexplainable experiences. When another woman is murdered in circumstances similar to her own, Mazrachi believes there’s more to the story and teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to investigate.

The series also stars Jamie Bell as the mysterious murderer, Amy Brenneman as Mazrachi’s mom and Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook, a researcher at the Adler Planetarium and the killer’s next potential victim.

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch Shining Girls online.

How to Watch Shining Girls Online

Shining Girls is exclusively available to stream April 29 on Apple TV+, and the first three episodes will be available that day. New episodes will be released every Friday, and the eighth and finale episode airs June 3.

A subscription is required for the tech and entertainment giant’s streamer, which costs $5 per month and includes access to other Apple original content such as the Oscar-winning film CODA and TV series such as WeCrashed, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severance and more.

The streamer offers a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can watch Shining Girls online for free during that period. You also get Apple TV+ free for three months with the purchase of any Apple device.