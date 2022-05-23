Where to Watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sonic is speeding back to TV screens this week. Fans can catch up on the lightning-fast (and super cute) extraterrestrial and his bushy-two-tailed pal Tails when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available to stream starting tomorrow on Paramount+.

Ben Schwartz reprises his voice role as Sonic, while Idris Elba joins as the voice of Knuckles, a self-professed “echidna warrior” with a quill to pick with the bright blue hedgehog. Knuckles joins forces with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in search of the Master Emerald, a powerful gemstone that can control the universe. Colleen O’Shaughnessey is the voice of Tails, and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter return as Sonic’s best human friends Tom and Madie Wachowski.

Keep reading below to find out how to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 online and how to catch up on the first film and animated series.

How to Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Online

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be available to watch online starting May 24 on Paramount+ and through the streamer’s channel on Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes ($4 to $15) and purchase it for $20 on Google Play and Vudu. It’s also available as early as today at 9 p.m. PT when you pre-order on YouTube Movies & Shows.

Paramount+ costs $5 per month for the Essential plan or $10 for the Premium package. Both options include the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie in addition to Paramount+ original content including Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Strange New Worlds and other Star Trek series, The Godfather-inspired show The Offer, Halo, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and others. A subscription also comes with access to movies and shows from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and the Smithsonian channel and Paramount feature films such as The Lost City, Django Unchained, Scream, The Fighter and more.

Subscribers of Paramount+ Premium can also access their local CBS station live, watch CBS sports (including March Madness, Champions League and NFL games), enjoy ad-free content (with the exception of live TV and select shows), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select content for offline viewing.

New customers can also watch both Sonic the Hedgehog movies for free on Paramount+ when they sign up for the streamer’s seven-day trial as well as on Amazon Prime Video, which offers the streaming service as an add-on channel.

If you’re located outside of the U.S., you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN to access your Paramount+ account. The service ($7 to $13 monthly) lets you log into high-speed servers across 94 countries while keeping your data private and secure; learn more here.

Where to Buy or Rent Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available to pre-order on digital, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD for $18 to $35 from Amazon, Best Buy, Target (which also offers plenty of Lego sets, collectibles and other merch for Sonic superfans) and Walmart (which also has Sonic toys, clothing and more).

You can rent or buy the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie for $3 to $15 on Amazon Prime Video (Prime members can stream for free) Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube, or purchase it on sale for $8 to $19 on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Both films are also available in a two-movie Blu-ray collection at select retailers.

Where to Watch Animated Sonic the Hedgehog Shows

Animated series and movies including Sonic X, Sonic the Hedgehog, Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Underground and Sonic Boom are available to stream on Paramount+, Amazon (with a Prime membership) and iTunes and to buy on Vudu.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 4K Ultra HD

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 SteelBook Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray (Best Buy Exclusive)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 DVD

Sonic the Hedgehog 2-Movie Blu-ray Collection at Walmart