Where to Watch ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’ Online

Stan, Cartman, Kyle and Kenny are back in South Park: The Streaming Wars, the latest exclusive event from Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Emmy-winning adult animated series. The 48-minute special debuts exclusively today on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

Though most of the 48-minute special’s plot is under wraps, the logline reveals that “Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence.” The event follows last year’s South Park: Post COVID and South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID specials. Comedy Central says the fourth exclusive event will arrive later this summer from MTV Entertainment Studios.

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch the new South Park event for free and catch up on the Comedy Central series’ past seasons and specials.

How to Watch South Park: The Streaming Wars Online

You can stream South Park: The Streaming Wars starting today exclusively on Paramount+. A subscription is required to watch the special, and plans start at $5 per month (or $50 per year) for the ad-supported Essential package or $10 monthly ($100 annually) for the ad-free Premium option.

Although you can’t stream all 23 seasons of South Park on Paramount+ (yet), the streamer does offer last year’s exclusive South Park events including South Park: Post COVID and South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID. Subscriptions also include access to local CBS channels, CBS Sports, CBSN, ET Live, Paramount feature films such as The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, the entire Star Trek franchise (including the latest spinoff, Strange New Worlds), the Godfather-inspired show The Offer, Halo and hundreds more movies and TV series.

If you’re a new subscriber to Paramount+, you can watch South Park: The Streaming Wars for free when you sign up for a seven-day trial. The special is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video when you add the Paramount+ channel, which also comes with a free one-week trial (a Prime membership is required) and costs $10 per month after the first seven days.

How to Watch Past South Park Episodes and Specials Online

You can stream all 23 seasons of South Park on HBO Max until 2025 when the comedy series’ deal with the streamer expires. After that, the entire catalog will be available on ViacomCBS Paramount+.

HBO Max subscriptions cost $10 per month (or $100 per year) for the ad-based plan or $15 monthly ($150 annually) for the ad-free package. The streamer is home to all things Harry Potter, The Batman, The Matrix Resurrections, The Staircase, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and more. Only the ad-free package lets you download content, see select movies in 4K HD and watch Warner Bros. films on the same day as their theatrical release.

South Park superfans who prefer to own the show can buy every season and special on digital at Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube.