Spain vs. England Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Soccer Final Online Free

Salma Paralluelo of Spain and Barcelona in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park on August 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

It all comes down to this. After a month of matchplay at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Spain takes on England this weekend in the soccer tournament finale.

The Women’s World Cup final pits the sixth-ranked La Roja against the third-ranked Lionesses in what’s sure to be an epic finale to the FIFA soccer tournament. The final match takes place Sunday, Aug. 20 from Stadium Australia in Sydney. Kickoff time is at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

Want to watch the Women’s World Cup soccer final online? Here’s what you need to know.

Spain vs. England: Women’s World Cup Soccer Livestream

If you have cable or a basic antenna, you can watch the Spain vs. England game on TV through Fox or Telemundo.

Want to watch Spain vs. England online without cable? Use ExpressVPN to watch a live feed from Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE, or to watch a UK stream through BBC Player.

If you want to watch the Women’s World Cup final in the U.S., your best bet is to use DIRECTV Stream, which offers live streaming of Fox, that you can cast onto your TV, or watch from your laptop or phone. DIRECTV currently offers a 5-day free trial that you can use to stream Spain vs. England online for free.

Sign-up for the free trial before Sunday to get instant access to stream the Women’s World Cup final online.

Want to watch the Spain vs. England soccer game in Spanish? Use fuboTV, which offers a live Spanish-language feed through Telemundo. FuboTV also offers a free trial that you can use to livestream Spain vs. England online free. A bonus: fubo also has Fox in its channel lineup, so you can switch between the Spanish and English-language live feeds of the soccer match.

Spain vs. England: Women’s World Cup Predictions, Odds

Spain and England will face off for the first time at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Both teams are looking to hoist their first-ever World Cup trophy (the U.S. are the defending Women’s World Cup champions but the USWNT were eliminated in the Round of 16).

In terms of predictions, England is favored to win over Spain. The Lionesses are the 2022 Euro champions, where they defeated the Spaniards in the knockout stage. Great Britain also made it to the knockout stage of the 2020 Olympics. England have also yet to lose in this year’s World Cup tournament, while Spain fell 4-0 to Japan in the group stage.

Rachel Daly (9) of England celebrates after her team beat the rival during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Semi-Final match between Australia and England at Accor Stadium in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia on August 16, 2023 Getty Images

This is the first time the Women’s World Cup final will feature two teams from Europe since 2003, when Germany defeated Sweden 2-1.

Watch Spain vs. England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup soccer final with ExpressVPN or through DIRECTV Stream here.