Where to Watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Online

The Starfleet is back to boldly go where no one has gone before. This time, the USS Enterprise is under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premieres Thursday on Paramount+.

The 10-episode series is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season and explores the starship’s pre-Kirk era. Discovery characters Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) join the new show, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online, including the episode release schedule, where to catch up on all of the Star Trek movies and shows and more.

How to Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Online

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres May 5 exclusively on Paramount+. The debut season contains 10 episodes, which will be released every Thursday. The season finale will be July 7.

A subscription is required to watch ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+, which costs $5 per month for the Essential package or $10 for the Premium plan. Both options include access to Paramount+ original content including the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Star Trek Picard and Discovery, Halo, Mayor of Kingstown, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill and others; movies and shows from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and Smithsonian channel; nd Paramount feature films such as Django Unchained, Scream, The Fighter and more.a

Subscribers of Paramount+ Premium can also access their local CBS station live, watch CBS sports (including March Madness, Champions League and NFL games), enjoy ad-free content (with the exception of live TV and select shows), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select content for offline viewing.

New customers can also watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for free on Paramount+ with the streamer’s seven-day trial. Paramount+ is also available as an add-on to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch Past Star Trek Shows and Movies Online

In addition to the original series that lasted three seasons, the Star Trek franchise now spans 13 films, eight TV spinoffs and three animated shows. Trekkies in the U.S. will be happy to know that Paramount+ is home to all current and past shows, including The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery and Picard.

The movies are also available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu.

If you’re located outside of the U.S., some streaming services limit access to content in certain countries. You can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN to access your Paramount+ account if you’re out of the country to legally and securely log into foreign servers. The service ($7 to $13 monthly) lets you log into high-speed servers across 94 countries while keeping your data private and secure; learn more here.