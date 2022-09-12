If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Television’s biggest night has arrived. Hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, the 74th Emmy Awards air tonight from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will be streaming at the same time on Peacock.

HBO earned the most nominations with 108 total nods, including for Succession (25), White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Euphoria (16), Barry (14) and Curb Your Enthusiasm (4). Netflix was the second top-nominated platform with 105 nods, including for the record-breaking Squid Game, Ozark and Stranger Things. Other streamers up for awards include Hulu for Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick and Pam & Tommy; Apple TV+ for Ted Lasso and The Morning Show; and Amazon Prime Video for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. See the full list of nominated shows at Emmys.com.

As far as this year’s presenters, expect to see Selena Gomez (who was snubbed for her role in Only Murders in the Building), nominated Squid Game stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae, nominated Hacks actresses Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, and late night-hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, to name just a few.

Tonight’s ceremony follows last week’s 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, where big winners included Netflix’s Stranger Things, HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back and Paramount+’s Adele: One Night Only, as well as Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi (who won best guest actress in a drama), Nathan Lane (who took home his first Primetime Emmy for his role in Only Murders in the Building), Laurie Metcalf (who scored her fourth Emmy for her guest role on Hacks) and RuPaul (who won best host of a reality show).

Below, find out where to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards online without cable, plus when and where to watch and stream all of the pre- and post-show coverage.

2022 Emmy Awards: How to Stream Online

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and stream on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Although Peacock offers a free option, a subscription to the streamer’s Premium or Plus plan is required to watch the 2022 Emmys online. The ad-supported Premium package is regularly $5 per month, but new subscribers who sign up by Sept. 30 pay only $2 per month for their first 12 months. The Peacock Plus tier is $10 per month and contains no ads except for select live TV shows. You can watch the ceremony on your smart TV, smartphone or tablet using the Peacock app.

Peacock’s free plan lets you watch select TV show episodes and movies; news, sports and entertainment and Peacock-only channels; and Telemundo Spanish-language series. Paid subscribers can watch full seasons of TV series and even more movies in addition to children’s content, live sports and events, and next-day access to NBC shows. However, only the Peacock Plus package includes access to select titles offline on mobile devices.

In addition to Peacock, cord-cutters can watch NBC online on any live TV streaming service that carries the channel, including DirecTV Stream ($50 per month for the first two months for a limited time; then $70 monthly), FuboTV ($70 to $100 monthly; seven-day free trial available), Hulu with Live TV ($50 monthly for the first three months for a limited time; then $70 and up per month), Sling TV ($30 to $50 per month; half off the first month for a limited time) and YouTube TV ($65 monthly; first two weeks free and $50 off the first month for a limited time). The only way to technically watch the 2022 Emmys for free is by signing up for FuboTV’s free trial.

If you’re watching the show live from outside of the U.S., the 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast in select countries; get more details at Emmys.com. Viewers who are located outside of the U.S. and who want to legally access their Peacock or live TV streaming account can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across 94 countries while keeping your data private and secure; learn more here.

2022 Emmy Awards: How to Watch the Red Carpet and Afterparty Coverage

Those who want to follow the stars from the red carpet to the event can tune into pre- and post-show coverage on TV and online by NBC, KTLA, E! Entertainment and People and Entertainment Weekly.

The official Emmys preshow streams live today starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m PT on Peacock, on Twitter at @nbc and @enews, and online at Today.com and Eonline.com. Local station KTLA will begin its coverage at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, while People and Entertainment Weekly‘s Red Carpet Live: 74th Emmy Awards will be streaming at the same time online at People.com, EW.com, the PeopleTV app and both publications’ YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

E!’s coverage includes Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys co-hosted by Emmy-nominated Queer Eye host Karamo, E! style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. That’s followed by Live From E!: Emmys co-hosted by Emmy-winning actress Laverne Cox and Loni Love at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. After the ceremony, Love and Perez will be joined by Justin Sylvester and Tim Kash for Love From E!: Emmys After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

If you have a cable subscription, you can link your TV provider account to each network’s website to watch their coverage online. Otherwise, you can watch E! on Peacock or live TV streaming platforms that offer the network, such as DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.