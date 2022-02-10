Oscars 2022: How to Stream ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Dune’ and More Nominated Films

Benedict Cumberbatch (left) plays a wealthy rancher who makes life miserable for the wife of his brother, played by Jesse Plemons.

The 2022 Oscar nominations have arrived and there’s plenty of time to catch up on all of the nominees before the awards ceremony. A host has yet to be announced for the 94th annual Academy Awards, which will air Sunday, March 27 live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Power of the Dog led the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Dune with 10 nods, West Side Story and Belfast with seven noms each, and King Richard was recognized in six categories. Netflix earned 27 Academy Awards nominations (it landed 35 in 2021), marking its third consecutive year as the most-nominated studio, while Disney earned 23 honors.

Many of the Oscar-nominated movies are free with a subscription to a streaming service (such as Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix), while others are available to purchase or rent online on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play. And those who want to watch Attica can see the full documentary for free on YouTube or with an Amazon Prime membership.

Ahead, see where to watch the domestic and international films nominated for top categories, including best picture, best documentary feature, best animated feature, best actor and actress, and best supporting actor and actress.

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon’s observational documentary looks at the contemporary Chinese economy, focusing on the blue-collar workers, middle-class consumers and wealthy hedonists fueling this modified version of capitalism; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Where to watch Ascension online: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

Attica

Relying heavily on the experiences and recollections of those who were there, Stanley Nelson’s documentary tells the story of the famous prison rebellion on its 50th anniversary; read Daniel Fienberg’s full review here.

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Where to watch Attica online: Amazon Prime Video (free with membership), iTunes, Vudu, YouTube (free)

Belfast

Writer-director Kenneth Branagh looks back to his childhood in Northern Ireland during a period of intense religious and political conflict; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Kenneth Branagh), best actor (Ciarán Hinds), best supporting actress (Judi Dench)

Where to watch Belfast online: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes

Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they navigate personal and professional crises during a tough week on their smash CBS sitcom in this behind-the-scenes drama, also featuring J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best actress (Nicole Kidman), best actor (Javier Bardem), best supporting actor (J.K. Simmons)

Where to watch Being the Ricardos online: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

CODA

Sian Heder’s film revolves around the tensions that arise when the sole hearing member of a deaf family discovers she has a talent for singing; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actor (Troy Kotsur)

Where to watch CODA online: Stream exclusively on Apple TV+

Don’t Look Up

An all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep faces the end of the world in Netflix’s satire of climate crisis and political opportunism; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best original score

Where to watch Don’t Look Up online: Netflix

Drive My Car

Prize-winning festival favorite Ryusuke Hamaguchi returns with this somber drama about love and loss, based on a short story by Japanese author Haruki Murakami; read THR’s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Where to watch Drive My Car online: Currently only in theaters; buy tickets online at Fandango or Alamo Drafthouse

Dune

Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic gets epic screen treatment, with an all-star cast that also features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best costume design

Where to watch Duenonline: Amazon Prime Video (rent for $6, buy for $13), rent for $6 or buy for $20 on Google Play or Vudu

Encanto

A Colombian teenager has to save her extended family’s magic, although she has no special gift of her own, in Disney’s animated musical adventure with original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best animated picture, best original score

Where to watch Encanto online: Stream on Disney+, rent for $6 or buy for $20 on Google Play

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Michael Showalter directs this dramatic feature adapted from the 2000 documentary about the rise and fall of the televangelist, her husband and their multimillion-dollar empire; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best actress (Jessica Chastain), best makeup and hairstyling

Where to watch The Eyes of Tammy Faye online: Stream on HBO Max, rent for $4 or buy for $15 on Amazon Prime Video or Google Play

Flee

Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau serve as executive producers on Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s distinctive refugee story, a collage of animation and newsreel footage retracing one man’s traumatic odyssey to find a home; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best animated picture, best documentary feature

Where to watch Flee online: Rent for $3 and up or buy for $15 on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or Vudu

The Hand of God

Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino pens a love letter to his native Naples, looking back poignantly at the formative experiences of his youth in the 1980s; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best international feature

Where to watch The Hand of God online: Stream on Netflix

King Richard

Will Smith plays the determined father of Venus and Serena Williams in this complicated look at the early life of the two tennis superstars, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best actor (Will Smith), best supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis)

Where to watch King Richard online: Buy for $20 on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or Vudu

Licorice Pizza

Alana Haim is the elusive goddess and Cooper Hoffman the teenager crushing on her in this coming-of-age comedy set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973, which also features Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and Benny Safdie; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Where to watch Licorice Pizza online: Currently only in theaters; buy tickets online at Fandango and Alamo Drafthouse

The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman plays a divorced academic whose Greek island encounter with a vacationing family brings acute memories of her own parenting choices in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best actress (Olivia Colman), best supporting actress (Jessie Buckley)

Where to watch The Lost Daughter online: Netflix

Luca

An amphibious young sea creature spends a memorable summer on land in an Italian Riviera village in this coming-of-age story about friendship and acceptance; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Where to watch Luca online: Stream on Disney+ or buy for $20 on Google Play

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

An aspiring singer living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan dreams of getting a visa to relocate to Australia. When his supervisor notices he is slacking at work, he gets transferred to a remote village called Lunana.

Nominated for: Best international feature

Where to watch Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom online: Vudu (available starting Feb. 11, pre-order for $13 and up)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines



Nominated for: Best animated feature

Where to watch The Mitchells vs. The Machines online: Stream on Netflix; rent for $4 or buy for $20 on Amazon Prime Video or Google Play

Nightmare Alley

In the second big-screen interpretation of the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, a mind-reading showman meets his match in a high-society psychoanalyst; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best costume design

Where to watch Nightmare Alley online: Stream on HBO Max, Hulu

Parallel Mothers

The paths of two women cross in a maternity ward and remain intertwined, as traumas of past and present are unearthed in the Spanish auteur’s sumptuous melodrama; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best actress (Penélope Cruz), best original score

Where to watch Parallel Mothers online: Rent for $20 on Spectrum; also in theaters, buy tickets online at Fandango or Alamo Drafthouse

The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in this study of blistering family tensions in the American West, adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Jane Campion), best actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), best actor (Jesse Plemons), best supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst)

Where to watch The Power of the Dog online: Stream on Netflix

Raya and the Last Dragon

Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina lead the voice cast in Disney’s action-packed, Southeast Asian-inspired quest adventure; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Where to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online: Stream on Disney+; rent for $4 or buy for $20 on Google Play or Vudu

Spencer

Director Pablo Larraín, who upended the conventions of the genre with Jackie, examines another iconic woman in crisis, Princess Diana, this time as the last illusions of her fairy-tale marriage crumble; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best actress (Kristen Stewart)

Where to watch Spencer online: Rent for $4 and up or buy for $10 and up on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or Vudu

Summer of Soul

In his directing debut, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson delves into forgotten footage from a 1969 Harlem concert series that showcased a who’s who of Black acts; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Where to watch Summer of Soul online: Stream on Disney+ or Hulu; rent for $6 or buy for $15 on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or Vudu

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens star in the Netflix musical about Rent playwright and musician Jonathan Larson, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best actor (Andrew Garfield), best film editing

Where to watch Tick, Tick … Boom! online: Stream on Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth

A first-rate cast and stunning craftsmanship bring surging vitality to Shakespeare’s political thriller about an ambitious couple whose murderous power grab sends them spiraling into madness; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best actor (Denzel Washington), best cinematography

Where to watch The Tragedy of Macbeth online: Stream on Apple TV+

West Side Story

The 1957 musical masterwork is sumptuously reimagined, with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as the young lovers torn apart by a climate of hate and intolerance; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Steven Spielberg), best supporting actress (Ariana DeBose)

Where to watch West Side Story online: Currently only in theaters, buy tickets online at Fandango and Alamo Drafthouse; available starting March 2 on Disney+ and HBO Max

More to watch: Rent the original 1957 film for $4 or buy for $5 and up on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu

The Worst Person in the World

Norwegian writer-director Joachim Trier’s fifth feature chronicles the life of a 30-year-old woman who can’t seem to make up her mind; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best international feature, best original screenplay

Where to watch The Worst Person in the World online: Currently only in theaters, buy tickets online at Fandango or Alamo Drafthouse; the Neon film is expected to arrive on Hulu

Writing with Fire

The struggles and triumphs of low-caste journalists in India’s only all-female newspaper are chronicled in Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary; read THR‘s full review here.

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Where to watch Writing with Fire online: Vudu (available starting March 11; pre-order for $10 and up)